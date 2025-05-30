She Served Egg Salad Tacos At Her Teen Daughter’s Sleepover

Jacob Lund - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sleepovers are full of the latest gossip, deep talks at two in the morning, skincare sessions, and, best of all, a glorious mess of snacks. Popcorn, pizza, chips, and soda are staples that everyone loves. What does not come to mind at a sleepover for teenage girls is egg salad tacos.

However, that’s what TikToker Joanna (@joannamiss2) made for her 13-year-old daughter to take to a sleepover at her friend’s house. Her recipe has sent the internet into an outrage.

In her video, Joanna mashed up several hard-boiled eggs. Then, she added two spoonfuls of mayo, half a pack of taco seasoning, and some green onion. After mixing everything together, she filled some crunchy taco shells with the mixture.

Finally, she added each filled shell to a large container, lining them up as if they were soldiers headed into battle, which is how strong her daughter will have to be if she shows up to the sleepover with egg salad tacos in hand.

“Her friends are going to love this surprise that she brings with her,” Joanna concluded. But many people in the comments section were adamant that this snack would not be received very well.

Some shared stories about their own traumatic incidents involving egg salad, while others pointed out that crunchy taco shells and moist egg salad were a soggy crime waiting to happen.

“My mom made me take an egg salad sandwich to kindergarten. Ashley Kelly said it smelled like my lunchbox farted, and I’m still traumatized by egg salad. Please rethink this,” urged one person.

“I was willing to hear you out. I love egg salad, but this is one of those things you keep at your house,” advised another.

“My mom used to pack hard-boiled eggs in my lunch. I’d throw them down the hill walking to the bus. No way I was taking bagged farts to school,” shared a third.

Jacob Lund – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

It’s true that sleepovers are all about making memories, and to Joanna’s credit, there are probably a few bold foodies out there willing to try anything, but egg salad tacos do not seem like something you’d want to remember.

And in the sacred rite of passage that is a sleepover, this might be taking it a step too far.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan