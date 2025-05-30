She Kicked Her Boyfriend Out Of The House After He Got Into A Fight With Her Teen Daughter For Not Wearing A Bra

Natalia - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This mom took all of the right steps before allowing her boyfriend, whom she’s been dating for the last five years, to move in with her and her 17-year-old daughter.

She made absolutely certain that her daughter was comfortable with this before saying yes. Her boyfriend and her daughter have always had an excellent relationship, and her daughter reassured her that she thinks her boyfriend is amazing.

“About a week ago, I came home from work to them arguing. I asked my daughter what was going on, and she said to ask him,” she explained.

“I did, and he said that she was walking around dressed very inappropriately. She was wearing an off-the-shoulder T-shirt with no bra and sweatpants.”

Her boyfriend went on to say that girls with big chests should have a bra on, even when they’re relaxing at home.

She replied that it was weird of her boyfriend to call out the size of her daughter’s chest, before reminding him that her daughter doesn’t have to adhere to his bizarre rule.

Her boyfriend then called her daughter their daughter, and she jumped in to tell him that he doesn’t get to control this kid, because she’s her mom, he’s not a parent to her.

“I also never said he was allowed to discipline her, so he owed her an apology. He said he was uncomfortable with her walking around like that,” she added.

“I told him if her simply existing in her body made him uncomfortable, he wasn’t mature enough for me and needed to leave. I told him to get out and I’d bring him his stuff, but I didn’t feel comfortable with him being around my daughter.”

“My daughter really appreciated me kicking him out, but everyone I’ve told thinks I was too mean, and my daughter’s [chest is] a little big for her to be walking around with no sports bra or anything.”

So, she’s wondering if she was mean for kicking her boyfriend out of her house after all.

What do you think?

