She Recorded Her Friend’s Fiancée Saying Nasty Things About His Toddler At The Bachelorette Party, Then Showed Him

Yuliia - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

If you knew the person your friend was about to marry had negative feelings about their child, would you say something?

This woman recently attended a bachelorette party for her friend’s fiancée, and it did not go as expected. The party was held at a beachfront vacation rental over a long weekend.

There was amazing food, a hot tub, and plenty of alcohol, so it was a good time. During the bachelorette party trip, her friend’s fiancée was in the hot tub with two of her friends, and they all had had a lot to drink.

She overheard her friend’s fiancée say that she was feeling super relaxed, and it had been a while since she had felt that way.

She figured her friend’s fiancée was discussing wedding planning, but no, she was talking about her friend’s toddler son.

One of the other girls referred to the boy as a monster, and so she pulled out her phone and began recording the conversation.

“At that point, I realized they were talking about my friend’s son. I took out my phone and started recording them,” she explained.

“The bride’s friends said horrible stuff about my friend’s son, and the bride responded positively to everything, laughing and agreeing.”

“Then she said that it was too bad he wasn’t old enough to send to military school. I stopped recording when their topic changed. I don’t think they ever realized I was close enough to hear them.”

Now, her friend’s son is two, and he is hardly badly behaved. As soon as she returned home from the trip, she met up with her friend to play the recording for him.

Her friend was silent as he listened along to what his fiancée had said about his son. When he was done listening, he asked for a copy, so she sent him one.

He additionally asked her to delete the copy she has of the recording, but she has yet to do that, as she might have to show his family.

She feels like a jerk for inserting herself into the situation, but she’s concerned for her friend’s son, especially since he does not have his mom in his life, and her friend is the only parent he has.

Do you think she did the right thing?

You can read the original post below.

