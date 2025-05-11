She Spent Four Hours At A Nail Salon, And Left With Lumpy Black Nails

blackday - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

For her birthday, TikToker Dariana Keele (@dariandekeele), who is located in Massachusetts, wanted to get her nails done as a treat to herself. However, she found herself spending four hours at a nail salon just to end up with grotesque black nails.

She arrived at the nail salon around 5:30 p.m. and initially asked for blue nails with intricate designs and gems. She even showed the nail lady a picture of exactly what she wanted. The nail lady could speak English and assured her that she would be able to do these nails.

Everything was going smoothly at first. The boss even came around and asked if Dariana could pose for photos later.

But then, the lady started filing Dariana’s nails for a really long time. When she put the acrylic on, it was super thick and bumpy.

At that point, it was 7 p.m., so Dariana called the boss over and asked if there was anyone else who could do her nails.

Unfortunately, no one was available, and the salon was about to close. Next, the lady put some pink polish on to do a French tip, but she had to keep wiping it off and start over at least three times.

Dariana offered to pick a simpler design, but the lady insisted that she could do it. Finally, she got up to talk to the boss, and the boss asked Dariana to pick a new design. By then, it was already 8 p.m. So, she asked for French tip nails with the blue she had originally wanted.

However, the lady was also unable to do the French tips properly. Dariana was mad and questioned the lady about how she had even gotten her license as a nail tech in the first place.

She pointed out that the salon was rated 4.8 out of five stars, and the nail design images they featured were far more elaborate than the one she had originally chosen.

blackday – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

The lady told Dariana that the images were not real and had been Photoshopped. Dariana just begged her to make her nails blue, but the lady ran out of the color. Dariana got up from the chair and selected a black polish so she could just go home.

In the end, the paint was thick and bumpy, and there was glue all over the sides of her nails. Later, the lady at the salon called her and asked her not to post about her experience online, which, of course, prompted her to make a post.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan