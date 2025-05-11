She Was Kidnapped By Her Ex, And Police Dropped The Case

antgor - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Four years ago, TikToker Lauren (@llaurenray) was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, and now, she’s sharing her story to help others who have been through or are going through the same kind of situation.

One day, she was at a party where she saw a guy wearing a cross. He used the cross to puncture a hole in the side of a beer can and guzzled the foamy liquid. They ended up chatting with each other briefly and exchanging phone numbers. His name was Tanner.

A few days later, Lauren was at home with her boyfriend at the time. They had been together for about a year and shared an apartment.

At two in the morning on a random Thursday, he left to hang out with another girl. As soon as he left, Lauren broke down into tears. She ran a bath for herself and started sobbing in the tub.

The next morning, she got into her car and drove to the nearest gas station because her now ex-boyfriend had cut off her phone service, and they didn’t have Wi-fi at their apartment.

She saw she had a text message from Tanner. He said that he was in Florida but couldn’t stop thinking about her, so he decided to fly home in order to have a conversation with her. Lauren told him that her phone was not working and explained the situation.

He said that it wasn’t a problem and to meet him at his address at 5 p.m. They hung out with each other for about two weeks. At that point, she still hadn’t heard from her ex.

One day, she received a text message from a girl who wanted to book an appointment with her for lashes and nails.

Lauren planned to meet the girl at her house. She told Tanner that she was going to someone’s house for an appointment, but felt really nervous for some reason.

When she arrived at the girl’s house, she was on the phone with Tanner. The girl had told her there would be a doormat, but Lauren didn’t see one.

Something seemed off. As soon as she turned around, she heard her ex-boyfriend calling her name and saw his new girlfriend and a friend with him.

They were carrying guns, and the girlfriend was bashing Lauren’s windshield in. Her ex ordered her into her car and made her start driving back to their apartment, with his friend and girlfriend following behind. Meanwhile, Tanner was still on the phone.

Lauren sped past a police car, hoping she would get pulled over. She then stopped in the middle of the road. Her ex snatched her phone out of her hands and ran to the car they were following her in.

She ended up calling her dad and the police. Tanner also showed up to help her since he had started driving to her once he heard all the commotion.

The police told her that since she was in between two cities, one of them would have to decide to pick up the case.

They also said that kidnapping was not a high-level crime because there were so many gun charges and homicides going on. They didn’t do anything about it and dropped her case.

Later, she heard from a client that her ex had been shot seven times when the girl’s boyfriend came home and found out about the affair.

