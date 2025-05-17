She Stayed Back To Tip A Waitress After Her Sister’s Fiancé Left A $0 Tip

This 28-year-old woman is from a culture that really sticks to respecting the older members of your family. Not too long ago, she and five of her family members went to a diner to have breakfast together.

She was happy to foot the bill for all of them, but her sister’s fiancé, Ben, was the one who wound up paying for everyone.

“We all LOVE Ben by the way, but he hasn’t lived in America very long and his English and overall etiquette are okay but could use some refining; even my dad mentioned this to him,” she explained.

“Anyway, there was one person working the floor, she was our greeter and hostess for a second, and then a few moments later she was our full-time server.”

“She was delightful, made jokes and laughed at ours, was very attentive, apologized when she forgot small things, and got it for us right away (my family is a handful at restaurants, but this didn’t faze her one bit). She did all this while the restaurant was getting busier and she had more tables to take care of.”

At one point, her mom and Ben needed creamer for their tea and coffee, but their waitress was nowhere to be found.

Ben hopped up and grabbed the creamer from behind the counter, even though a sign clearly indicated only employees were allowed to be back there.

The waitress reprimanded Ben for being back there, as she was concerned for his safety since he did not have non-slip shoes on.

Instead of being understanding, Ben and her dad instantly took offense to this waitress telling Ben he wasn’t allowed to do that.

“But her attitude made Ben and my dad turn on her; now she’s the enemy and doesn’t deserve a tip on our $150+ tab,” she added.

“After my family went to the car I stayed behind to buy a small side and added the tip for her separately, when I got to the car my dad put his hand in my face like I was a child and said I had BETTER NOT have gone back to tip her, I lied and said I didn’t.”

She’s left wondering if she was wrong to have stayed behind in order to give the waitress a tip.

