She Thought She’d Miss Saying Goodbye To Her Grandpa, Until A Kind Stranger On The Plane Spoke Up

Jose Gil - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Several days ago, TikToker Hailey (@haileyannsand) flew home to see her dying grandfather for the last time. She was on United Airlines flight number 280.

When the plane landed in Denver, Colorado, the pilot announced that some passengers would only have 20 minutes to make it to their connecting flight and asked those passengers to raise their hands.

Hailey was one of them, and she was all the way back in seat 31A. No one was moving out of the way so she could get off the plane early. There was a woman next to her in 31B who could tell that she was upset, and she asked Hailey what was wrong.

Hailey told the woman that her grandfather was dying and that if she didn’t make this flight, she probably wouldn’t get the chance to say goodbye.

The woman stepped into the aisle and loudly instructed everyone to move aside so that Hailey could get off the plane in a timely manner.

The plane landed 25 minutes before Hailey’s next flight, and it was a 22-minute walk to her gate. Because of the woman, she was able to make her flight in time, and she was there by her grandfather’s side when he passed.

So, in her video, Hailey thanked the woman for her kindness, as she had made a big impact on her life.

Hailey’s video went viral, and she ended up finding the woman who helped her. Her name was Katie from Montana, and she was a hospice nurse traveling for work.

Hailey praised Katie for being an angel and a hero. She did not share any other information in order to respect Katie’s privacy.

Hailey’s grandfather was 88 years old and had recently taken a fall, fracturing his spine in three places. He was married to her grandmother for 62 years. Four generations of family members got to be there with him as he took his last breath.

“Thank you to Katie more than anyone because you gave me a gift that I will never be able to repay you for, and I cannot express my gratitude enough for that,” concluded Hailey.

