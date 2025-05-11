She Was Killed By A Woman Who Stole Her Unborn Baby And Passed The Child Off As Her Own

In 2004, Bobbie Jo Stinnett, a dog breeder, met a woman named Lisa Montgomery at a dog show. They bonded over their love for the animals and continued chatting on an online message board for dog breeding.

Montgomery used a fake name to set up a visit to Stinnett’s home in Missouri to adopt a puppy, according to authorities.

In reality, Montgomery drove from Kansas to Missouri to carry out a planned attack on Stinnett, who was 23 years old and pregnant at the time.

Montgomery attacked Stinnett until she lost consciousness. Then, she proceeded to cut Stinnett’s eight-month-old fetus out from her body with a kitchen knife.

Prosecutors say that Stinnett briefly regained consciousness and tried to fight back, but Montgomery strangled her to death. She wanted to return to Kansas with the baby and claim it as her own.

Stinnett was found lying in a pool of blood. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. An Amber Alert was issued for the kidnapped baby, and the police eventually made their way to Montgomery’s home. The premature baby, Victoria Jo, survived the attack and was in good condition.

She was reunited with her father, Zeb Stinnett, at the hospital. Montgomery was arrested at the scene. She claimed the baby was her own.

Later, she confessed to her crimes after being questioned about birth records, saying that she had murdered Stinnett and abducted the child.

At the time of the murder, Montgomery was married and had reportedly convinced her husband, Kevin Montgomery, that she had given birth.

That day, she had told him she was going shopping in Topeka. She called home the same night, stating that she had gone into labor and delivered a baby girl.

The media has reported that Montgomery suffered from a miscarriage, but it is unclear when she lost the baby or who was aware of the loss.

In 2007, she was convicted of federal kidnapping resulting in death. The prosecutors said her motive was to use the baby to gain custody of two of her four kids before her husband discovered she was lying.

The jury recommended a death sentence, which was imposed by the court. She was originally scheduled to be executed in December 2020, but a federal judge granted an order to examine Montgomery’s mental health first. However, the Supreme Court denied the order.

Ultimately, she was executed by lethal injection on January 13, 2021, at the age of 52. She was the first woman to be executed by the federal government since 1953.

