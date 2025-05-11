She Woke Up While Babysitting One Night To A Smiling Face That Wasn’t Human

New Africa - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When a TikToker who goes by the handle @leeleesstorytime was 15 years old, she babysat for some family friends.

They asked her to watch their seven-year-old son while they were out of town at Myrtle Beach for a few days. She agreed since she was eager to make some money.

So, the parents packed up the car and showed her where everything was in the house. The mom also told her that their son had a very active imagination because his dad had let him watch horror movies a week ago. He had been having nightmares and claiming to see stuff around the house that wasn’t there.

After they left, she settled down on the couch and flipped through the channels on the TV while eating popcorn. The little boy was playing with his toys. They were having a good time hanging out with each other.

Then, she went to the kitchen to make a frozen pizza in the oven. Suddenly, the boy ran up to her, wrapped his arms around her leg, and kept peering back into the living room. He was really scared and repeated that “She was in there.”

However, TikToker @leeleesstorytime couldn’t see anyone. They went back into the living room to watch TV. He kept looking back behind the couch.

She felt like someone was behind them, but she still couldn’t see anything. She got up and walked around, and at the end of the hallway, it looked like someone was peeking around the corner.

But when she turned on the light, no one was there. Then, while she was taking a shower, she got the feeling that someone was standing outside of the shower curtain.

She had to stick her head out multiple times to make sure no one was there. The kid showed up in the doorway, crying, and asked to stay with her.

She dried off and got dressed in the shower so he wouldn’t see her. At this point, it was about 11 p.m. They talked and played for a while.

He finally fell asleep around 2 a.m. She got into her own bed to sleep, but 10 minutes later, he was screaming, running into the room and diving into the bed next to her.

He claimed that “she” would get him if he was left alone. TikToker @leeleesstorytime turned on the lamp so they would feel safer.

A storm rolled in, and she was rocked to sleep for 30 to 40 minutes. She woke up to the bed shaking. The child was trembling in fear.

Apparently, the storm had knocked out the power, and it was pitch black in the room. When the lightning flashed, she saw someone’s head peeking around the door.

Every time it flashed, she could see more of the person’s face. The mouth was stretched in a wide smile, grinning from ear to ear.

She could sense this being inching closer and closer in the darkness until it reached the foot of the bed. So, she grabbed the little boy and held onto him tightly.

Without breaking eye contact, she reached around the headboard for the pistol that the dad said he stored there.

When the lightning struck again, she pointed the gun at the figure and threatened to shoot if it took another step. Suddenly, the power came back on, and it was gone. She snatched the boy up, grabbed the gun, and called the cops. Then, she called the parents.

Even though she and the police were telling them about a possible intruder in the house, they would not be coming back until their vacation was over. They just thought their imagination was running wild because of the storm.

She took the child back to her house. The next day, she went back to the child’s house with her cousin to cleanse the entire space, hoping it would help.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan