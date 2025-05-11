She Was Sent To A Haunted House To Care For A Client, And Realized Her Deceased Family Never Left

andras_csontos - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Ever since she was a kid, TikToker @.jmara has been able to see and hear spirits. Most of the people in her family had this ability as well. She now works as a home health aide and was once sent to a haunted house to take care of a client.

One summer, she ended up getting a job at an agency that did 24-hour shifts. Her mother worked with kids, so she was off for the summer. Her mother decided to get a job with her to get out of the house once a week.

The company sent over the client’s information, which included a profile picture of the client. She and her mother both jumped back for no discernible reason after seeing the picture. But they must’ve both sensed something in that moment.

A few days later, they started the job. As she was driving there, she saw a man walking toward her car. After she drove past him, she glanced in her rearview mirror, but he was gone.

When she got to the client’s house and parked in the driveway, she saw a woman peeking out of the window. Suddenly, a sick feeling came over her, but she went inside anyway because she couldn’t just leave the client without any care.

As soon as she stepped foot in the house, she felt a dark energy. She noticed that the client was a very angry lady, who aggressively informed her that there was no cable or Wi-fi.

When nighttime rolled around, the client went to sleep, and she settled herself on the couch. The kitchen was extremely dark and had a sliding door. She closed the door because she was terrified of how dark it was in there.

At some point, she dozed off. Then, she felt someone tap her on the shoulder. She thought it was the client, but when she looked up, it was the man who had been walking by her car.

She immediately started praying, causing the man to back away into the kitchen. Somehow, the door was open, so she quickly shut it again.

andras_csontos – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She was there for three more days after that. Finally, it was her mother’s turn to take over. When her mother returned home, she said that she had seen the man, but he didn’t touch her. She prayed around the client’s house and anointed it.

The man was the client’s husband, and their daughter had died in a tragic incident. Later, when TikToker @.jmara went back to the house, the client started opening up to her and even showed her pictures of her daughter. Her daughter had been the one peeking out the window when she first pulled up to the driveway.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan