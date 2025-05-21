She’s Been Pretending To Be A Therapist, And ChatGPT Has Been Helping Her Keep Up The Charade

This woman has been keeping an interesting secret: she’s been pretending to be a therapist, even though she’s not licensed.

Nobody asked her to perform in this role, but one conversation with her coworker seven months ago changed everything.

“I’m not even emotionally stable. But my coworker kept talking about how she couldn’t afford therapy, and one day, I said — half-joking — ‘Well, I took psych in college, I could therapize you,'” she explained.

Her coworker didn’t pick up on what she meant and thought she was being completely serious about offering her therapy.

She didn’t bother setting the record straight, but she did both to create a fake link on Calendly and begin taking on clients during her lunch breaks.

The sessions were originally her coworker venting to her about a variety of topics. From there, she took things a step further.

“But then I started assigning fake CBT homework I made up on the spot like ‘write a letter to your inner child and then burn it under the moon,’ and ‘whenever you feel anxious, eat a lemon wedge and bark,'” she added.

“She did it. She said it ‘healed her relationship with her mother.’ I use ChatGPT to generate most of my ‘sessions’ now.”

“One time, I copy-pasted a horoscope and told her it was Jungian shadow work. She cried. She thanked me. It gets worse. She started referring friends.”

Additionally, she’s gone through six different sessions with a gentleman who’s under the impression that her name is Dr. Liora and her specialty is trauma and hypnotherapy.

She even once performed an exorcism on a woman via Zoom, and as for her material she used for that? Well, she swiped it from someone’s YouTube, and it was really a meditation.



“I haven’t charged them. I don’t want money. I want power. I want to see how far this goes before God strikes me down with a lightning bolt or a LinkedIn message from the APA,” she continued.

“…I’m not a therapist. I’m not named Liora. I’m just really good at faking professionalism, and I think I might be building a cult by accident.”

