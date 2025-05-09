She’s Convinced She Saw A Mermaid While Walking On The Beach

Stanislav - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Mermaids are legendary sea creatures that have been featured in folklore since ancient times. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there is no evidence that mermaids exist.

But then, how does that explain so many firsthand eyewitness accounts of these aquatic figures?

Across the globe, both individuals and communities alike believe in their existence and have claimed to lay eyes on them at one time or another. Here is the story of one of those people.

When TikToker Raneem (@zesty_zari) was 13 years old, she went to Florida for a big family trip. One day, she woke up early and went outside to take a walk on the beach.

As she strolled along the side of the beach, she saw something that resembled the torso of a mermaid. It looked like a mermaid’s tail and body.

She did not see a head, but she did notice they were skeletal remains. She freaked out and went back to get her parents.

Her dad returned to the beach with her to check out her discovery, but when they reached the site, the mermaid torso was not there anymore.

She had only been gone for 10 minutes, and it seemed unlikely that someone would just take a rotting corpse, especially so quickly. It also did not get washed away by the tide.

Raneem’s family had rented a house on a private beach, so no one else should’ve been there. To this day, she has never figured out what happened to the mermaid torso, but she is firm in her belief that what she saw was a mermaid, not any other kind of known aquatic creature.

In the comments section of her TikTok video, many people shared the seemingly supernatural events they had witnessed before.

“I will go to the grave that when I was 10, I saw a small dinosaur. My best friend saw it too. We froze, and it ran off. They told us it was imagination, but I KNOW to this day what we saw,” commented one user.

“I hear some say that mermaids exist on another plane/dimension but that sometimes there’s like crossovers like glitches and they appear here then disappear,” stated another.

“My friend and I saw a giant blue bird, bigger than an ostrich, in the Midwest woods in broad daylight. No one believed us. I believe you,” added someone else.

Emily Chan