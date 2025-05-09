She Was Supposed To Go On A Classy Oyster Date, Then He Sent A Corporate-Sounding Excuse

Mikhaylovskiy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

TikToker Max Areeg (@maxareeg) is a 29-year-old single mom of two, so dating can be particularly challenging.

Recently, she matched with a 38-year-old businessman on a dating app. He asked her on a date right away. Since he lived an hour away from her, he asked her about what restaurants were good in the area.

When she asked him what he wanted to eat, he told her that he liked oysters. So, she made a reservation for one of the three restaurant recommendations she gave him.

She warned him that the restaurant might be a little hard to find because it was located within a shopping mall. He reassured her that he would arrive early.

Max thought she was in for a classy night out, but on the day of the date, she checked her phone while getting ready and saw a last-minute text message from him, saying that he had gotten a flat tire and needed to get it fixed.

The text read: “Good morning, Max. I got a flat tire last night and getting it repaired is going to preclude me from making it up to Orange County today. I will be sure to reach out to you again soon to schedule a rain check. Thanks for your understanding.”

To Max, it seemed that oysters were a bad sign when it came to dating. The infamous “48 oysters” date is just another example of how oysters and dating don’t mix.

In the comments section, many TikTok users pointed out that his text sounded like it was meant for a business meeting rather than a date.

“His response is too formal, as if he is responding to an email,” commented one user.

Mikhaylovskiy – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Who uses the word preclude? You dodged a red flag,” stated another.

“What’s with the corporate speak? Imagine the first argument: ‘Hello Max, I can see you have a lot of thoughts on this topic. How about we circle back to it next week?’ *sends meeting invite*,” added a third.

Do you think this guy was really unlucky enough to get a flat tire? Or did Max get stood up?

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan