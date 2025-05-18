She’s Not Paying For Her Spoiled Brother’s College Tuition Since Her Family Has Always Treated Her Like The Black Sheep

This 22-year-old woman is the black sheep of her family, and it’s been like that for as long as she can remember.

Her family constantly called her an ingrate, and it wasn’t because she truly was; it was over the fact that she called out discrepancies between her and her siblings.

For instance, her mom and dad would buy her siblings everything they wanted for birthdays and when Christmas rolled around.

Her siblings got new clothes, every toy they wished for, and as for her, she was left with a measly card and a promise to get her something, only to have those promises broken.

It messed her up to be treated like this, and she bent over backwards to try to make her mom and dad happy. She did everything she could think of, but it was too late.

Her mom would even make fun of her in front of other family members while maintaining that she was only joking.

“Long story short, I got a part time job at 16, then worked my [backside] off and I finally landed a pretty decent corporate job last year, it’s not exactly life changing money but it’s enough for me to have moved out, and now I live in a shared apartment with two other girls,” she explained.

“I save up, of course, but I live comfortably enough to make small trips and take nice pictures at some restaurants. I’ve never blocked my family, but I also don’t engage with them.”

She was honestly shocked two weeks ago when her mom called her up to check in on her. Her mom questioned her about her career and then tried some emotionally manipulative tactics on her.

Her mom said that it must be nice to be still young, making money, and without responsibilities or expenses to burden her.

She reminded her mom that she had expenses for sure; she had to afford her rent and groceries, but her mom brushed her off and brought up her little brother, who recently got into a couple of colleges.

Her brother had a total meltdown and said he has to go to one specific school that all of his friends are planning on attending, but it’s way too expensive for her parents to afford.

“So my mom started mentioning my brother and I growing up and how we used to be so close – honestly that day I was exhausted, so I told my mom it was nice hearing from her and that I was happy for my brother, but that I wasn’t in a place to help with his tuition,” she added.

“This woman was actually stunned; she said I could think about it, because family is family and all that stuff, we said our goodbyes, and I slept thinking about it, so I woke up the next day, and drafted a message that was polite but clear, about how I was never treated fairly and how I was not bitter but I wasn’t in a financial spot to help with those expenses.”

“Yeah, the guilt tripping started immediately, messages, not even kidding, 14 missed calls from my mom, even my dad called and he’s a pretty stoic man, my brother started whining on social media about ungrateful family members and how some people are bitter and end up alone.”

She thinks she has every right to decline to help pay for her brother’s tuition. After she said no, her parents roped in various family members to harass her into changing her mind.

She just doesn’t understand why she should give up her lifestyle in order to help out her spoiled brother.

Do you think she should say yes to helping her brother go to college after all?

