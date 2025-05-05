She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Brushed His Teeth In The Car And Asked Her To Sniff His Clothes

Vadim Pastuh - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A few weeks ago, TikToker Alexandra (@alexandra.belshe) went on a date with a guy she matched with on a dating app.

They planned to go to a hockey game together. Before the date, he called her, saying that he would be about 30 minutes late. Since he was the one who had the tickets, she couldn’t go without him, so she took her time getting ready.

Then, she drove to the place. When she got to the parking garage, a random man stepped in front of her car and started screaming.

He was wearing a traffic vest and tried to direct her to a parking spot. But then, another man started yelling at the first guy and told Alexandra that her car would get towed if she parked there.

So, he guided her to another parking area. The whole situation freaked her out, so she was too scared to get out of her car once she had parked.

She called her date, asking him to meet her where she had parked. He stayed on the phone with her until he arrived. He picked her up, and they headed to another parking garage.

Once there, he told her that he needed to brush his teeth. He proceeded to pull out a water bottle and started to brush his teeth in the car.

He also grabbed some clothes from the backseat and sniffed them, saying that he needed to change his outfit. He shoved articles of clothing in her face for her to conduct a sniff test.

Next, he asked her to get out of his car so he could change. But instead of changing in the car, he also got out and changed between two other vehicles.

Vadim Pastuh – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Afterward, they walked around lost for about 20 minutes. Finally, they made it to their box seats. But when they got to their section, she noticed that people were getting haircuts. Her date had won the tickets because he was a regular client of the hair salon.

When he saw the girls who worked at the salon, he ditched Alexandra to go talk to them. He didn’t even introduce her to them.

At last, they settled down to watch the game. She tried to make light, friendly conversation, but he was super intense.

For example, when music started to play, he grabbed her and started grinding on her. She stepped back from him, not wanting to dance like that in public. He even tried to kiss her, but she pulled away, informing him that she didn’t like to kiss on the first date.

After the game ended, they walked out of the arena back to the parking garage. However, he stopped her in the middle of the street to compliment her eyes and tried to kiss her again.

At the parking garage, he was supposed to drive her back to her car, but he just sat there for a while before making a wrong turn.

He decided they needed to get some food, and they went to a Mexican restaurant. She ordered a soda, but he kept insisting that she should order a margarita.

When it came time to order their food, she wasn’t even able to get a word in because he started pointing to several items on the menu.

Their food arrived with two margaritas, which he kept pushing on her. She took a fake sip to appease him and said that it was just too strong.

Alexandra started scarfing down the food because she wanted to get this bad date over with. By the time they were done, it was 11 p.m. Finally, she got to her car and drove home. He started blowing up her phone and has been ever since.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan