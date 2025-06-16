His Wife Wants A Separation So She Can Be Free From Their Kids

Being a parent is one of the toughest jobs you can have, in my opinion. It takes a lot of selflessness and hard work to pull off raising kids.

This man and his wife have two children who are eight and four, and for the last couple of years, the childcare responsibilities have mostly fallen on him, as his wife has found being a mom to be utterly overwhelming.

So he was under the impression that he was shouldering a lot of the burden here with raising their kids, but apparently, his wife doesn’t feel the same way.

“I’ve always felt like I was helping my wife but she announced she wants a separation about 4 weeks ago, citing the main reasons being that I’ve taken away her ability to be a mother, that she hates how the kids prefer my company over hers and in a kind of contradictory reason she wants the freedom of 50/50 custody and has been day dreaming for years about having a week off without the kids,” he explained.

That’s right: his wife asked for a separation so she can finally be free from their kids.

He’s astounded at how selfish his wife is being in wanting to tear their family apart so she can have some time where she doesn’t have to play mom.

He’s struggling to understand why his wife thinks this is the best course of action, and of course, he feels unappreciated for everything he’s been doing at home.

“This hurts so much because I don’t want time away from the kids,” he added. “I feel like for years I’ve poured my heart and soul into bringing them up, but now they’re being taken away because my wife wants to have less time with them during her week off.”

“I’m also so worried about what happens in the week I’m not there, as she gets so overwhelmed by them. I guess I’m just confused…and hurt.”

