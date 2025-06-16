She Thought Her Boyfriend Dumped Her, So She Adopted A Dog, And Now He’s Mad

If your significant other made it seem like they were dumping you, so you decide to live your life and do what you want, is it fair for them to resume the relationship and get mad at you for that?

This woman’s boyfriend was really having a rough go of things, so he stated that he needed to take a break from her.

“He said he was going to press pause on our relationship and go visit his family in Washington. I asked how you pause a relationship, because I don’t understand how that works,” she explained.

“He said he needed some time to work on himself and asked me to respect that. After he left, I reached out to him a few times via text, asking him to let me know he arrived safely and to say hi to his mom for me.”

“I received no response. I tried to call and left a message asking if he had broken up with me. I came to the conclusion that he’d ghosted me, and my friends agreed. I was bummed, and my best friend recommended I find something like a new hobby or a new show to watch that wouldn’t make me think of my boyfriend.”

So, she went out and adopted a dog, thinking it would be a fabulous idea. Since her boyfriend has a terrible allergy to pet dander, she has never gotten a pet before.

But given the fact that she thought her boyfriend dumped her, she knew this was her opportunity to get herself a cuddly companion.

She adopted a senior dog from an animal shelter who desperately needed a loving home. Her new pet is not that active, and he enjoys lounging around with his head on her while she watches TV, reads, or does work.

Six weeks after her boyfriend went silent, he texted her yesterday, saying he was back from his trip, and he asked if he could speak to her.

She was quite surprised to hear from him and requested more details. Her boyfriend replied that he wanted to resume their relationship.

“He said he would talk to me about everything the next day. I texted back asking what relationship? He didn’t answer,” she added.

“Yesterday, he showed up and told me he had done a lot of self-examination and was ready to move forward on his life path. He even wanted to talk about moving in together.”

“Then he saw my dog and started freaking out. He asked me how I could get a dog when I know how sick he gets. I told him that since he broke up with me, I didn’t think it mattered. He said he didn’t break up with me.”

She pointed out to her boyfriend that he completely ghosted her, but he argued that he was visiting his loved ones and only intended to pause their romance.

She outlined to her boyfriend that refusing to answer text messages for weeks on end is the definition of ghosting.

They kept fighting about it, and her boyfriend finally insisted he had to leave her house since her dog was making his allergies act up.

She thought that was silly, as her boyfriend wasn’t in her house; he was just standing by her front door the entire time.

“I feel like he broke up with me, and it was okay that I got a dog. He says that he never did, and therefore it’s a horrible act of disregard to have gotten a dog,” she continued.

“Which of us is right? My best friend said I should break up with him because he’s a jerk. I don’t think I should have to break up with someone who already broke up with me.”

“If I break up with him, I’m basically agreeing with him that he didn’t break up with me, and therefore I was [a jerk] for getting the dog. Right?”

