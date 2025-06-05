5 Signs Your Situationship Is Toxic

Situationships Are Fun, Until They’re Not

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. When you’re in a situationship, the lines can get a little blurry because you’re kind of dating and sort of exclusive but not really together. It’s undefined, which makes it fun and casual—until it’s not.

Here Are 5 Signs Your Situationship Is Toxic

Eventually, a situationship can suddenly spiral into an emotional rollercoaster, leading to feelings of anxiety and inconsistency. For instance, they refuse to acknowledge you as their partner but still get weirdly jealous.

Once you start receiving mixed signals, it might be time to ask yourself if this is a healthy position to be in. Here are five signs your situationship is toxic, and you should get out.

1. You Feel Uneasy About The Future

You were built with natural instincts, so it’s important to listen to them. If you feel even the slightest discomfort whenever you think about the future of your relationship, take the time to stop and think about why that may be. Neglecting to fully examine those emotions could be you ignoring possible red flags.

2. Family And Friends Are Worried You’ll Get Hurt

If your family and friends imply that they’re worried about your well-being and that this situationship may not be such a good idea, pay attention to their signals. They can be valuable sources of information on how healthy your situationship is, especially if they’ve known your significant other for a while.

When you’re in a toxic relationship, listening to your family and friends can be the hardest thing to do because you might not want to believe what they’re saying. But it’s important to reflect on their words and clarify what they mean.

3. You Feel Responsible For The Relationship’s Outcome

Do you seem to be more concerned about the direction your situationship is headed than the other person? In that case, there is likely an imbalance, where one person is bearing most of the responsibility of keeping the relationship afloat.

At the same time, the other person has the freedom to act however they wish. This is a sign of toxicity and will not create a solid foundation for a relationship.

4. You Have Trouble With Holding Serious Conversations

In the beginning of getting to know each other, conversations are more fun and light-hearted. But as the relationship progresses, you should be able to touch on serious, heartfelt conversations and express your vulnerabilities.

If you’ve been together for an extended period of time but are still having trouble holding these types of conversations with each other, something might be off.

5. Arguments Never Seem To End With A Proper Solution

Arguments are part of a healthy relationship. You need to be able to express your thoughts, emotions, and differences without fear.

But if your arguments keep going around and around and end up back in the same place, it could be an indicator that trouble is on the horizon.

