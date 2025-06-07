She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Couldn’t Carry A Conversation, So She Walked Out Less Than Half An Hour Later

A few days ago, TikToker Anne (@annekane23) went on a first date with a guy in Dayton, Ohio, that ended in just 24 minutes because he was unable to carry on a conversation with her.

Anne did her best. But whenever she tried to ask him questions about himself, he responded with one-word answers.

For example, when she asked what he did for a living, he told her he was a program manager but did not elaborate further.

So, she asked him what a program manager did, and he said that he managed programs. How riveting. She gave him a chance to show some personality, but there was zero effort on his part to give her just an inch.

Their so-called conversation went on this way until Anne finally ran out of questions to ask him. He neglected to ask her anything about herself, and they spent much of their date sitting in silence. The sparks did not fly. In fact, they barely even flickered.

Anne could’ve had a more interesting conversation with a plant. After about 24 minutes, she ended the date, and he seemed genuinely shocked. Apparently, he must’ve somehow thought the date was going well.

If you’re going to go on a first date with someone, you should probably treat it like more than just a hostage situation with a sprinkle of small talk.

Many TikTok users could relate to Anne’s bad date and shared similar experiences in the comments section.

“I had a guy say, ‘When you ask questions, it interrupts the flow of our conversation.’ I said, ‘Ummm…my questions ARE the conversation,'” commented one user.

“I went on a date once with a man who said he didn’t want the date to be like an interview. But then, he wouldn’t engage, so when I asked him questions, he got mad and said, ‘I said I didn’t want an interview!'” wrote another.

“I had a guy match with me, and when I asked him to tell me a little about himself, he said, ‘I’m not much for self-promotion.’ Like, sir, what are you doing here? I’ve never unmatched so quickly,” added someone else.

