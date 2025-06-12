He Makes Six Figures With a Doctorate, Yet He’s Still Broke, And He’s Not A Big Spender

Once upon a time, making six figures meant you were set for life. But now, life has become so expensive that even people hitting those salary milestones are living paycheck to paycheck.

TikToker @epistemiccrisis is one of those people. He is 41 years old and went to school for eight years to become a physical therapist with a doctoral degree.

He has paid back $80,000 in student loans and has been making six figures for 12 years. Yet, he is somehow still broke.

He and his wife are homeowners, and they’re not big spenders. They don’t even spend money on vacations because his wife’s family owns a vacation home near the beach.

They also drive used cars, so they don’t have to make payments. However, the high cost of living has almost forced him to sell his house and move in with his mother-in-law.

Every day, he drives past new luxury homes being built that cost half a million dollars. He pointed out that most people can’t afford this because the average American household income is only around $75,000.

In recent years, he has also had to borrow money from his parents to cover hurricane damage to his roof and fix his car. The only reason he hasn’t had to sell his house is because of TikTok.

One day, a video that he and his wife made received 32 million views, and they became content creators overnight. So, TikTok has helped them earn extra money and prevented them from losing their home.

All those years ago, when he was studying to become a physical therapist, he never would’ve thought that his saving grace would be a social media platform.

Many TikTok users took to the comments section to let him know that they were in the same boat. Even those who are well off are struggling to stay afloat.

“In this economy, what was once a good income now has us living paycheck to paycheck, and one life occurrence can tip the scales and send us into foreclosure or force us to sell and have nowhere to go,” stated one user.

“My parents are boomers and made $150k in the ’90s with factory jobs. You would need $300k today to equal the lifestyle we had. Your dollar today is 50% of what it was 5 years ago. This is insanity,” commented another.

“You’re not alone. Two degrees here between husband and I. Can barely make it. Two seconds away from being homeless,” wrote a third.

Emily Chan