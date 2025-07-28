She Got Locked In A Restaurant Bathroom Stall, And Her Dad Told Her To Crawl Under To Save Her

When Kate and Tony (@kkate_1231) went out to a restaurant for a casual family meal, they got a bathroom experience they never bargained for. Tony took their daughter, Navy, to the men’s bathroom, where there was a bigger stall and a smaller stall.

Navy wanted to go into the little stall, but Tony couldn’t fit in there with her, so he let her go by herself. He went over to the urinal and could hear her repeatedly slamming the stall door shut. Finally, she figured out how to lock the door.

He finished up, washed his hands, and went over to the stall. However, he could not get the door open. Navy’s underwear was soaked, so he had to reach underneath the stall to try to help her pull up her underwear. She refused to attempt to open the door until her underwear situation was fixed.

She held up her dress as he struggled to pull up her underwear. After a while, they got the undies on and started tackling the next problem.

He had to explain how to undo the latch. She was able to figure it out, but the door wouldn’t budge. The hinge on the door was broken, so it wouldn’t open.

Tony tried to pry the door open or even lift it up. He also considered taking the entire door off its hinges. He was starting to panic, and his daughter was getting scared, too.

At last, he told her to crawl under the door. After she crawled under, they had to address the issue of her soaked underwear.

He decided to stuff balls of toilet paper into her undies, but it wasn’t enough coverage for her, even after half a roll. So, he had to grab paper towels.

She was also screaming the whole time this was happening. They managed to escape the bathroom successfully. They were emotional wrecks, but at least they were now bonded by the trauma.

Then, they drove to the store to get her a change of clothes. Apparently, something as simple as going to the bathroom turned into the most hilarious and chaotic event.

