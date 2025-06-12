She Ended Her Engagement To Her Mama’s Boy Fiancé Since She Couldn’t Handle His Mom Anymore

Have you ever met a mama’s boy in the wild? Well, this woman was engaged to one, but she ended her engagement three weeks ago.

She really struggled with the decision, and she’s still not convinced she made the right choice, even though she knows in her heart it was the best thing to do.

She spent the last three years with her fiancé, who proposed to her a year ago. They lived together, and their wedding was supposed to happen in the fall.

They didn’t always agree on everything, like every normal couple, but the one thing that rubbed her the wrong way throughout her time spent with her fiancé was his mom.

“She was always involved. At first, it felt like she was just being friendly, trying to get close. But it didn’t take long before it started to feel like something else entirely,” she explained.

“She’d show up to our apartment several times a week unannounced and always stayed longer than she needed to. What started as quick visits to ‘drop something off’ slowly became her just sitting around our place for hours, commenting on things.”

“And those comments were never outright cruel, just…calculated. Subtle little things that were clearly meant to get under my skin while sounding completely innocent on the surface.”

Her fiancé’s mom would tell her she appeared exhausted or wasn’t the best chef. She remarked on the cleanliness of their apartment, and she never failed to find fault in something.

She tried not to let the comments bother her in the beginning, but it grew to be too much to deal with. She finally spoke to her fiancé about it, and she pointed out how his mom was attacking her.

Her fiancé defended his mom and accused her of being dramatic. He insisted his mom was only trying to be helpful.

His mom’s behavior continued, and she hated having to spend time around her. When her fiancé’s mom came to their house, she felt super uneasy.

She very kindly asked her fiancé to speak to his mom and request that she call them and give them a heads up before coming over, but again, he stuck up for his mom and didn’t want to listen.

Her fiancé said she was trying to drive a wedge between him and his loved ones, so she quit trying to address the drama with him. Perhaps her fiancé was right, and she was causing problems for no reason.

“But it wore me down. It wasn’t just her visits; it was how he never once stood up for me or even acknowledged what I was feeling,” she added.

“I felt alone, like I was the only one trying to make things work. The final straw was the day she came by again, unannounced, and made some comment about how he ‘must be starving’ since I hadn’t cooked that day. He laughed. I didn’t.”

“That night, I told him I couldn’t do this anymore. I told him I loved him, but I didn’t feel loved in return, not in the way I needed. I didn’t feel like he had my back. I didn’t feel like he saw me. I left two days later and moved in with my sister.”

“He’s since told people that I ‘threw away a good man because I couldn’t handle his mother.’ His family is convinced I was insecure and jealous. My friends and family have supported me, but I can’t lie, there’s still a small part of me that wonders if I gave up too soon. Maybe I should’ve just stuck it out and tried harder. Maybe I was too emotional.”

What advice do you have for her?

