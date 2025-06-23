Her Best Friend Slept With Her Boyfriend And Waited Three Years To Tell Her

Three years ago, this 27-year-old woman began dating her boyfriend. They currently live together and have built a life that she’s extremely proud of.

She genuinely believed that she and her boyfriend had a love story that was rare, and she felt safe in their relationship.

But over the weekend, her best friend Maya asked if they could talk, and what Maya said wrecked her relationship.

She’s been best friends with Maya for more than a decade now, and Maya has always supported her relationship. Maya also likes her boyfriend and is friends with him.

When Maya said she had to tell her something a few days ago, she looked anxious and admitted she had a confession.

“Here’s what she dropped on me: ‘I slept with him. Once. It was the week before you two officially got together,'” she explained.

“She said it was casual, a drunken hookup. They had no idea he and I would become anything serious. According to her, they agreed it was just a one-time thing and kept it quiet once he and I started dating. ‘It didn’t feel worth bringing up,’ she said.”

“So to be clear: he slept with my best friend literally days before we became a couple. And neither of them told me. For three years. They’ve both been in rooms with me. Birthday dinners. Game nights. Vacations. All smiles. Not a word.”

She went straight to her boyfriend, who didn’t deny what happened. Her boyfriend promised that what happened with Maya was meaningless to him, and it occurred before they made their relationship official.

She feels furious and betrayed. It’s not only that Maya and her boyfriend slept together; it’s the fact that they kept this a secret for three long years.

She, Maya, and her boyfriend have shared so many special moments all together, and she was clueless the whole time about their hookup.

“Would I have dated him if I’d known from the start? I honestly don’t know. But I feel robbed of the choice,” she concluded.

What advice do you have for her?

