Her Boyfriend Brought His Ex To Her Birthday Dinner, So She Left

Andrey_Arkusha - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

What would you do if your partner brought their ex to your birthday dinner unannounced? Last weekend, this woman celebrated her 29th birthday, and her boyfriend told her that he was throwing her a little party at her favorite restaurant.

He said he was only inviting a few people, and when she arrived, she was excited to see who her boyfriend had asked to come.

However, her boyfriend was late to her birthday party, and when he showed up, they were already halfway through eating dinner, but that wasn’t the most offensive thing about the night: her boyfriend brought his 29-year-old ex along with him.

“He introduced her to everyone as a ‘good friend’ and insisted she join our table. I was shocked, especially since I’ve told him before that I’m uncomfortable with how close they still are (they text and hang out sometimes, which already annoys me, but he says they’re just friends),” she explained.

“His ex acted super friendly and kept making jokes about ‘the good old days’ with my boyfriend, even bringing up inside jokes I’d never heard.”

“Everyone at the table seemed awkward but tried to brush it off. After about 20 minutes of this, I couldn’t take it anymore and told my boyfriend I needed some air. I ended up calling an Uber and going home.”

Her boyfriend is livid with her for causing drama and walking out of her own birthday party. Also, his mom was in attendance, so she thinks he’s just worried about how bad it looked to his mom.

Her boyfriend is not speaking to her at the moment, but before he went silent, he accused her of humiliating him and being a drama queen.

She’s left wondering if it really was so wrong of her to walk out of the party after her boyfriend showed up late, and with his ex.

“Am I overreacting, or was this actually as weird as it felt?” she wondered.

