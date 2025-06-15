Her Son’s Having An Affair With The Wife Of Her Husband’s Best Friend, And Her Husband Doesn’t Want Her To Expose Him

Valerii Honcharuk - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 41-year-old woman has a 19-year-old son, and she just discovered that he’s been having an affair with the wife of her husband’s best friend, 37-year-old Lisa.

Her son left his phone out on the kitchen counter one day, and she clearly saw some steamy messages Lisa sent to her son.

“It was disgusting and vomit-inducing. She’s known him since he was 9, how could he do this? Lisa also has a son of her own. How could she do this?” she wondered.

“I confronted my son, and he told me that he’s an adult and can make his own choices, and that Lisa is feeling lonely and depressed in her marriage, and he brightens up her day, and that she respects him in a way girls his own age don’t.”

She didn’t understand what that meant, but she made it clear to her son that if he didn’t quit sleeping with Lisa, she was going to expose the affair and go directly to Lisa’s husband to fill him in.

She also found out that Lisa had been flirting with her son from the time he was 16, yet they waited to sleep together until her son turned 18, so there’s nothing she can legally do.

Her son was able to prove his romantic relationship with Lisa didn’t start until he was of age, so it’s not like she can press charges against Lisa.

“I went to my husband to tell him about everything, and he got mad at me. He told me that if I tell Lisa’s husband everything, then his friendship with him would be absolutely ruined,” she added.

“He told me that our son is an adult and that I have no right to interfere in his life whatsoever.”

Despite all that, she still wants to tell Lisa’s husband the truth, and she’s curious if that’s wrong.

What do you think?

