He Found Out His Wife Was Cheating On Him Through Reddit

After receiving a message from what appeared to be a random social media account, TikToker Alex Hudson (@deathwishvip) found out that his now ex-wife was cheating on him.

At the time, he had been getting ready for work and right as he headed out, he got a message from a Reddit account.

It seemed like some kind of scam, but when he opened the message, he saw that the profile had been posted in the subreddit for the company that he and his ex-wife worked for. He messaged this person back, but the guy was being vague and mysterious.

Finally, he asked Alex if he and his wife had been separated anytime last year at all. Alex told him that they had been married for about a year.

The guy then broke the news that his wife had been cheating on Alex with him for the past 10 months. He sent Alex proof of their affair, which consisted of many text messages.

Alex and the guy agreed to have a phone conversation instead of just communicating over Reddit. But when the guy tried to call him, Alex did not receive a call.

However, he did see that a blocked phone number had called him. He called the number back and proceeded to chat with the guy.

The guy had planned to contact Alex through his other social media accounts, but they had vanished into thin air.

Alex’s ex-wife had blocked the guy on all of his social media accounts, so they would never be able to find each other.

Later, Alex decided to go through the other accounts that were on his blocked list. There was another guy he didn’t recognize, so he reached out to him and asked if he knew his wife. The guy claimed that they were coworkers and had never been anything more.

A couple of hours later, Alex’s wife asked him what was going on, which meant that the second guy had told her about Alex reaching out to him. When she returned home, Alex confronted her and told her that he knew about the affair. She tried to deny it at first, but she ended up breaking down and admitting to it.

They were both crying, and she even threatened to take her own life. The next few days were a mess, but eventually, they decided to repair their relationship and move past this.

He looked into how to recover from affairs and found an at-home program that you and your partner could do together.

One thing they were supposed to talk about was other affairs and putting everything out in the open. She promised that she was never involved with anyone else besides that one guy.

Two months later, the second guy that Alex had messaged came clean to him. He admitted that he had an affair with his wife.

So, they met up during their lunch breaks and he spilled all the details to Alex. He told him that there had also been at least two other affairs.

Alex confronted his wife and told her that their relationship was over. He moved out immediately. In the end, she had a total of four affairs that he was able to prove.

