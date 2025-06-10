Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her During Their Vacation, So She Made Him Sleep On The Balcony

selenedasilva - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

A romantic getaway with your partner sounds like a dream: matching outfits, ocean views, and holding hands on the beach.

But for one woman, what was supposed to be a nice, relaxing vacation turned into a relationship-ending saga of betrayal and lies.

TikToker @cocainekenz’s ex-boyfriend cheated on her during their couples’ vacation at her grandparents’ condo in Florida.

They were supposed to bond during the trip, but apparently, he neglected to pack any loyalty alongside his sunscreen and swimsuit in his suitcase.

When they arrived, everything seemed to be going smoothly. At the time, her best friend was working at Disney World, so she decided to go and visit her. Her ex-boyfriend didn’t want to go, so he stayed behind at the condo.

When she returned later that day, she was unaware that anything suspicious had gone on—that is, until his phone went off while he was taking a nap.

It was a notification from a dating app. So, she snooped through his phone and saw a message from a girl that said it was good seeing him today.

She threw the phone so hard at her ex’s face that it cut his cheek. She demanded to know who had been in the house. He woke up crying, which immediately let her know that he was guilty.

He sobbed out a ridiculous explanation, saying that he had been feeling insecure lately and that his friend advised him to get on a dating app because that’s what he did when he was feeling insecure.

selenedasilva – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She threw everything he owned off the 10th-floor balcony, including his clothes, backpack, Xbox, phone, and laptop. They still had 10 days left of their two-week vacation.

For the rest of the vacation, she made him sleep outside on the balcony. He cried and moped up there the whole time while she went out and did some fun activities.

However, he did not stay her ex for long. After this incident, she got back together with him four more times. At least they’re done for good now.

We won’t ask what the motivation was behind those multiple bad decisions.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan