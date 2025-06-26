Her Chronic Hip And Back Pain Disappeared After Dumping Her Ex

A few months after TikToker Cydney Jordan (@cydneyjordan) started dating her most recent ex-boyfriend, she developed chronic hip and back pain.

Some days, she would wake up and feel totally fine, but on others, the pain was so severe that she could not get out of bed normally.

On those days, she would have to hoist herself onto a chair, crawl to the bathroom, and drag herself into the shower. She was in so much pain for months, and it was frustrating.

At one point, her now-ex asked if she wanted to go on a trip to Yosemite National Park with him and his friends. She wanted to go but wasn’t sure if it would be a good idea with her inconsistent back pain.

She just never knew when she would get a flare-up. He told her that it was a couples’ trip, so she felt obligated to go.

Cydney also mentioned that she didn’t want to ruin the trip by holding people up on hikes. Her ex promised to hold her hand the entire time and go slowly. He reassured her that everyone else would be slow as well since the other girls weren’t experienced hikers.

But when they were on the trip, he did not have her back at all. Instead, he left her behind while she was in pain throughout the first half of their hike.

At least he would occasionally come back to check on her. At one point, there was a waterfall, and they had to climb up the stairs.

She was scared of heights and was in a lot of pain, so she reached out to her ex for help, thinking he was next to her, but he went ahead up the stairs by himself.

She began to turn around because there was no way she could make it without help. A random man saw her struggling and helped her out.

Later, as they were driving home, her ex remarked on how much fun he had during the trip. Cydney said that she was having a lot of pain during the trip, which made him mad. She decided that she was finally going to the chiropractor to see if they could do something about the pain.

There was a chiropractor located about a mile away from his house. The next day, she asked him to take her to the chiropractor after work, but he refused to because he had a long day.

He demanded to know why she didn’t just walk there herself. She explained that it was a 20-minute walk, and she could barely walk a few steps to the bathroom without grimacing in pain.

She told him that she was going back home, where she could find people to drive her to the chiropractor without treating it like a huge hassle.

He couldn’t understand why she wanted to go home and was upset because he was looking forward to spending all week with her.

He twisted the narrative around and accused her of making him seem like the worst boyfriend in the world. A couple of months later, she broke up with him because she felt they were not compatible, and she wanted a partner who would be there for her through sickness and in health.

They have now been broken up for about six months, and she has not experienced any hip or back pain since. The pain stopped the day after they broke up, almost as if it were a sign from the universe that she did the right thing.

