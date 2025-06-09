Her Mom’s Afraid Her Cousin Might Kidnap A Baby Since She’s Faking A Pregnancy

nataliakabliuk - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

At the end of last year, this 30-year-old woman’s 28-year-old cousin announced that she was expecting a child. That means her cousin should be giving birth in a month or less, but their entire family believes her cousin is faking the pregnancy.

She’s not that close to her cousin, as they haven’t talked in more than a decade, however, her mom is quite close to this cousin’s older sister.

Her mom has heard some things that she finds alarming, and now they are both worried for their cousin, who’s most likely not even pregnant.

A year ago in April, her cousin posted on social media that she would block anyone who shared a fake pregnancy post for April Fools’ Day, since she learned she was unable to have kids.

That post then got deleted, and months later, her cousin was announcing her pregnancy on social media instead. Suspicious, right?

Her cousin isn’t in a relationship and is hesitant to reveal the baby’s alleged father. Their family would not care if her cousin did have a baby without getting married, so she thinks it’s bizarre that her cousin is being so weird about the baby daddy.

Her cousin alluded to IVF, but there’s no way that happened since her cousin couldn’t have come up with the money to pay for it, and she hasn’t outright confirmed or denied it.

“[My cousin] is the kind of person who loves taking pictures and daily selfies for Insta (no shade, just setting the scene); ever since she made the announcement, she hasn’t posted ANY photos of herself,” she explained.

“My mom thought that was really weird – as excited as [my cousin] is to be a mom, shouldn’t she be taking more pictures of her baby bump?”

“No one has seen [my cousin] in person since she announced the pregnancy. She was pretty close with her sisters Y & Z, but suddenly she’s been impossible to meet up with. If they offer to drop food off for her lunch (she works in a demanding field), she has a million reasons why they can’t come by, despite them being more than welcome pre-announcement.”

It gets weirder: a couple of weeks ago, her cousin’s friend threw her a baby shower, but her cousin listed herself as the contact for it. When her family went to the address put down on the invitation, they couldn’t locate the party.

Her family texted and called her cousin, and her cousin blocked every single person, so nobody made it to the baby shower.

Her cousin has since claimed she is going to have another baby shower in a totally separate city that’s not remotely close to the town her family lives in.

So, here she is, worried that her cousin is having some type of mental crisis, while her mom is concerned that her cousin could kidnap a baby and commit a crime similar to like what happened to Bobbie Jo Stinnett.

“I guess I don’t know how to approach this situation, and I’m looking for advice; at best, maybe she had a one-night stand and she’s ashamed, but that wouldn’t explain her refusing to see us,” she added.

“She could be lying, but she has a baby registry and everything. She could be planning to adopt, but again, our family really wouldn’t have an issue with that, so it still doesn’t explain her secrecy. Or again, she’s having a mental health crisis and needs professional help.”

“She recently moved and hasn’t given anyone her address, and her job is in an office building that has private parking, so I don’t think we could catch her going to or from work without creating an incident, and I wouldn’t want to put her job in jeopardy for nothing.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read















