Her Son Swallowed A Button Battery And Nearly Died

altanaka - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

One mom’s world turned upside down when her youngest son swallowed a button battery. On October 13, 2023, TikToker Kasey (@kaseyall) had been cleaning up around her RV. She was packing up and getting ready to head home from visiting her husband at work.

It was just another normal day until she noticed her youngest son, Asa, acting strangely. His cheeks were flushed, he was coughing up saliva, and he was super fussy. She decided to take him to the emergency room because he did not seem to be recovering.

That’s when she and her husband found out that Asa had swallowed a button battery. It was about the size of a quarter and was lodged in his esophagus. The battery had fallen out of a remote that was mounted to the steering wheel in the RV.

He was transferred to another hospital, where the doctors began working on getting it unstuck. The battery had been lodged for nine hours. Around midnight, they were finally able to retrieve it.

Afterward, they were transferred to yet another hospital. Kasey and her husband were told that Asa likely wouldn’t make it because too much damage was done after just two hours. However, he managed to pull through.

During the months that followed, Asa had to undergo dilations every three weeks, which involved doctors expanding and stretching his esophagus. Progress was slow, so he wasn’t able to eat anything more than a puree or drinks at the time.

Kasey and her husband decided to have Asa undergo a surgery where all his scar tissue in the esophagus would be removed.

They were only supposed to be in the hospital for three to five days, but it ended up being five weeks because some mistakes were made.

Asa went days without eating and could only have drinks on occasion. After the surgery, they did dilations every 10 days.

They had to drive from Louisiana to Houston for the treatments. It was very stressful for the family, especially since Kasey has two other kids to care for.

Since Asa was not able to eat very much due to the dilations, he wasn’t growing properly. So, she got a second opinion. They started going to a new doctor who has been treating Asa while also giving him the ability to eat more.

Now, Asa has been growing and recovering, and the family is able to spend more time together! Kasey hopes that Asa’s story can help raise awareness of the dangers of button batteries and prevent the same thing from happening to other babies.

@kaseyall Hey yall! Wanted to post a video explaining some of the things I’ve been asked and addressing a few comments concerning our buttonbatteryjourney. I’m glad you’re here and are helping me spread awareness! I never expected this to blow up, but I’m thankful it did! This is slightly long-winded, but this is *almost* the full story. Stay with me as I continue to unpack our life with a #buttonbattery kiddo. While you’re at it, go give @Reese Hamsmith a follow because she and Reese are changing the future for our kids! Trista is a powerful force in the battery community and safety of our children! She deserves ALL of the support!??#buttonbatteryawarness #buttonbatterydanger #buttonbatteryaware #buttonbatterysaftey #reesespurpose #medicalmama #viral #viraltiktok #viralvideo #mamabear ? original sound – Kasey

