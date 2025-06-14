She Says Letting People Think You’re Poor Is The Key To Peace

spaxiax - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

According to TikToker Phyllis (@motherphyllis), the key to peace and prosperity is to let people think you’re poor.

We live in a world that is obsessed with flexing wealth and designer labels, so there’s something deeply powerful about maintaining a low profile when it comes to your finances.

You don’t have to explain yourself to anybody. People who believe that you’re not well off financially may look down on you, but it’s worth dealing with to protect your peace and your savings.

Those who are making snap judgments about you don’t deserve to know about your life anyway.

The second people think you have money, you will suddenly become the designated contact for everyone’s financial chaos. When you’re “broke,” no one asks or expects anything from you.

In Phyllis’ case, she cleans homes as a side job because she enjoys doing it, not because she needs to. She already lives in a nice house and owns nice things.

But, those who don’t know this about her often treat her as less than since cleaning houses is not the most glamorous job.

Phyllis just stays quiet and keeps her business to herself. She does not feel like she has to correct people or explain herself because she is secure in her finances.

And I think that’s the kind of healthy attitude we all need to adopt when faced with judgment that is totally uncalled for.

spaxiax – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Several TikTok users could relate to Phyllis and shared their experiences in the comments section about how they were treated poorly while they were working service jobs.

“I drive Uber, and I get the same treatment. I drive Uber for investment money, and it’s amazing to watch people’s reactions, but I don’t feel the need to correct them,” commented one user.

“I waitressed during the summer while attending a prestigious university. People’s entire demeanor toward me would change when it came up in conversation that I was a student there vs. ‘just a waitress,'” stated another.

“I love this! I took a job as a lunch lady and the way the teaching staff and admin and parents talk to us is embarrassing for them,” added a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan