His Daughter Found Out He’s Dating Her Maid Of Honor, So Now She’s Accusing Him Of Wrecking Her Wedding

He didn’t mean to fall for her; it just happened. One lunch turned into another, and before he knew it, the woman making him feel seen again was the one person he never should’ve touched: his daughter’s Maid of Honor.

Now, instead of feeling lucky to have found a connection again after years of loneliness, he’s being called selfish, disgusting, and a wedding-ruiner.

And he can’t help but ask the question that’s been eating at him ever since: why is everyone allowed to find love but him?

More than ten years ago, this man filed for divorce after his now ex-wife carried out an affair. His ex has since gotten married to the man she cheated on him with, and they have one kid together.

Through therapy, he’s managed to slowly but surely overcome the heartbreak, but it’s still left deep-seated trauma behind.

He and his ex-wife have a 25-year-old daughter who is getting married in August. His daughter is close to him and her mom, so he’s never said anything negative about his ex-wife to her, as he doesn’t want to spoil their relationship.

His daughter knows his ex-wife cheated on him, and that hasn’t made her think any less of her mom. Several months ago, he was eating lunch in a cafe when a woman walked up and said she knew him.

“She turned out to be my daughter’s Maid of Honor. I don’t really know my daughter’s friends that well, so I didn’t recognize her,” he explained.

“We ended up having lunch together, exchanged numbers, and I initially thought my daughter might have put her up to something.”

“But the next day, she asked me out for lunch again. Then again. This went on for a couple of weeks or so, and one day she asked me to dinner. I accepted. After dinner, she invited me back to her apartment and…well, one thing led to another and we slept together.”

He figured it wouldn’t amount to anything more than a fling with his daughter’s Maid of Honor, but this girl pursued him and made him believe she wanted to seriously date him.

He’s a bit rusty in the dating department, to be fair, as he hasn’t dated women in a decade. He didn’t understand what this girl liked about him, but it made him feel special to be wanted after such a long stretch of time.

And isn’t that what everyone wants: to find someone who desires them and believes they’re worth the effort?

Anyway, he felt it would be wrong to keep it a secret from his daughter that he turned her Maid of Honor into his girlfriend (they have had the talk about commitment and exclusivity).

His new girlfriend was afraid that telling his daughter the truth would result in chaos, but she relented and said they could tell his daughter about their relationship.

“When I told my daughter, she completely freaked out. She verbally tore into both of us, called me selfish, disgusting, said I was ruining her wedding, and that she couldn’t believe I’d do this to her,” he continued.

“She’s barely speaking to me now. My girlfriend says my daughter will have to get over it and that she’s being hypocritical, considering what her mom did to me. She asked me if my daughter’s relationship with her mom was affected by the affair, and I said no, and she said I have to tell my daughter that.”

“I did later call my daughter and told her where was this outrage when her mom, someone I loved dearly, broke my heart? It didn’t affect her bond with her mom one bit. My daughter seemed sad on the call and started crying a bit, and I felt a bit guilty, but I said my piece.”

So, here he is, wondering if he’s somehow at fault for falling in love with his daughter’s Maid of Honor.

What do you think? Should he have stayed away from this girl, knowing her connection to his daughter, or is his daughter out of line for trying to make it seem like he’s wrecking her wedding over his dating life?

