He’s Not Paying His Unemployed Mom’s Rent After He Found Out She Lied To Him About His Dad

This 28-year-old man just found out that his 45-year-old mom has been keeping an enormous secret from him. Now, his mom raised him alone after his dad walked out on them when he was an infant.

His mom always told him his dad wanted nothing to do with them. Growing up, they had no money, but he appreciated how hard his mom worked to give them what they had.

He currently has a great job and money in the bank, so he helps his mom out by paying her bills or giving her money for groceries.

A couple of weeks ago, he received a message on social media from a man who simply said he thought he was his dad.

He figured this had to be a scam, but then the man sent along photos of him with his mom when they were much younger, and he realized he looked a lot like the guy.

“I confronted my mum, to which she started to cry and admitted that, yes, he was actually my father. She never told him she was pregnant, so he left,” he explained.

“He had no idea that I existed at all until recently, when we probably saw my baby pics on FB or our old mutual friend’s statuses put together. IDK if/when to meet him though.”

“He seems nice, stable, and I assume married with kids. Our text messages were quite long and detailed, and personal, hence excluded them from this post. He says how he would’ve been there, would’ve raised me. I get emotional thinking about it in my head.”

And this is where things get hairy. His mom got fired from her job right before his dad reached out to him. His mom wanted to know if he would pay her rent for the next several months, and he declined.

He informed his mom that he needs some time apart from her, since she lied to his face about his dad for his whole life.

His mom kept him away from a dad who would have loved and been there for him. He is aware that nobody is perfect, but he can’t help but feel like his mom “cheated” him.

“Ok, she was young and maybe in over her head, but she stole a relationship with my dad from me. How can she expect my help like nothing has happened?” he wondered.

“I’m not cutting her off forever though!! Just don’t think I owe her money now, especially not when I still need to try and make sense of it all.”

What advice do you have for him?

