Her Husband Said She Let Herself Go, So That’s Why He Cheated With Her Best Friend, Who Looks Like A Model

Natalia - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Nothing quite prepares you for finding out that the two people you trusted the most turned out to be the ones unraveling your world behind your back.

When she finally found the strength to confront them, she learned the betrayal didn’t stop there; it went much deeper than she ever imagined.

For a decade now, this 34-year-old woman has been married to her husband, who is 36. They have three children together: an 18-month-old, a four-year-old, and a seven-year-old.

She’s a stay-at-home mom, even though that’s not what they had agreed on originally. However, daycare costs far too much money, and her husband convinced her to stay at home with the kids to help them save.

“So I gave up my career, my income, my independence… gladly, I thought, for the sake of our family,” she explained.

“My best friend, let’s call her S, has been in my life since high school. We’ve been through everything together, heartbreaks, college, my wedding. She was there when my mom died. She was the kind of friend who was always at the hospital when I had my kids, holding my hand, cutting their birthday cakes, holding them in pictures.”

“She knows my life. She’s godmother to all three of our kids. She also runs her own business. She doesn’t have kids. She travels a lot, eats clean, works out, and yeah, she’s beautiful. Model-tier. I never felt threatened by her because I thought, ‘She’s family.'”

But one evening, she discovered messages between S and her husband on her husband’s phone. Her husband had placed his phone, unlocked, on their nightstand while he hopped in the shower.

She wasn’t trying to pry; she was simply exhausted from feeling like something had to be going on with him. When she dug through his phone, she saw S’s name come up in his text messages.

Natalia – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She can’t bear to recount all the terrible things she found, but one message is seared into her brain, and it was her husband confiding in S that she let herself go after giving birth to their third child.

Her husband called S super hot and said she truly looks like what a woman should be. She knows that her bags beneath her eyes, her stretch marks, and her scars from her C-section are all badges of honor from raising his kids. That doesn’t make her less of a woman, though her husband sure thinks so.

She went right to S and her husband about the affair. Her husband didn’t attempt to hide it; instead, he informed her they had been sleeping together for a couple of months.

While her husband apologized, he said she should have seen this coming since she no longer takes care of herself, yet S does.

“What do I expect?! I expected loyalty. I expected the man who vowed ‘in sickness and in health’ to love me through the sacrifices, not punish me for them,” she added.

“I expected my best friend to love my children like her own, not sneak around with their father behind my back. I threw him out. I blocked S on everything. She had the nerve to send me a message saying, ‘I never meant for it to happen. I didn’t want to hurt you.'”

“You didn’t mean for it to happen? You’re in my…wedding photos. I told my sister. She says I’m being too harsh. That I should consider couples therapy. That ‘people make mistakes.’ Her husband just said, ‘That’s what men do.’ Even my brothers are saying I’m over the top on this, that guys are going to have other women.”

Considering none of her loved ones are on her side, she’s wondering if she should be accepting of the affair. She ended up posting about her husband’s infidelity on Facebook, and some of her friends stated that they have seen him out on the town with other girls, so it looks like his cheating ways run deep.

She’s left wondering why nobody in her life brought this to her attention and if this means not a single soul is on her team.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski