Her Friend Thinks She Cheated By Using Zepbound To Lose 70 Pounds

There’s nothing easy about hating your reflection. About fighting every day to feel worthy in your own skin. About finally finding something that gives you relief, only to have people turn on you the second they realize it didn’t come naturally.

She didn’t lie to her friends to be deceitful, but now that they know? Some of them think she cheated. Others think she deserved it. But all she wanted was to feel comfortable in her body.

This 30-year-old woman has had a hard time with body dysmorphia, her weight, and PCOS, and she’s been battling these issues for quite some time now.

Back when she was considered to be a healthy weight, she looked in the mirror and figured she looked obese. Then, she hit a number on the scale that was considered obese, and she felt like a disgusting troll.

“Before I got married, I dieted to lose a little bit of weight to feel confident, but I quickly gained it all back after the wedding,” she explained.

“I do have a binge eating disorder that I’ve tried to work on for years, but it’s been rough. Last year, I spoke to my doctor about how it’s destroying my confidence, and I want to be healthy for my kids, but I struggle a lot with the food noise and overall snacking.”

“She and I spoke at length about many things, but we decided to see if my insurance would approve Zepbound. They did. So I started taking it. It was life-changing. The food noise was gone, the snacking was gone, I was building healthy eating habits; I lost 70 pounds.”

She has not yet achieved her goal weight, but out of the blue, her insurance company informed her that they would no longer pay for the Zepbound.

They made her switch to Wegovy instead, and she’s upset that it’s hardly as effective. She’s spiraled into a depression, and the only people she told this to were her mom, sister, and husband.

She kept it a secret from her friends, who only thought she was losing weight through diet and exercise. They didn’t know she had a little pharmaceutical assistance.

She recently complained to one of her friends about gaining six pounds, and her friend questioned her about whether she had gone off her diet.

She told her friend yes, which was a lie. Finally, she confessed and let her friend know she had been on Zepbound, but then her insurance quit covering the costs.

That evening, another one of her friends texted her, calling her out for not divulging that she was on Zepbound.

“I asked why it was any of her business, and she said, ‘it wasn’t, it’s just messed up that you disclose how you were losing weight and made it seem like you did it on your own when you didn’t,'” she continued.

“I told her I didn’t tell anyone because they previously had made comments about how weight loss injections are cheating, and were super judgmental about them. She told me I was [a jerk] for keeping that secret and that I deserve to gain the weight back for ‘using the easy way.'”

“I told her that was exactly why I didn’t tell them anything, and she just stopped responding, but now my friends are split. Some said it wasn’t anyone’s business, and others called me a liar.”

Do you think she owed it to her friends to tell them about the Zepbound?

