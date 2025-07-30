She Made Her Neighbor Late To Work For A Week After He Stole Her Paid Parking Spot

If you pay for a reserved spot, you’re entitled to use it, plain and simple. But when polite reminders and formal warnings don’t work, sometimes a little creative problem-solving is the only way to get the message across.

In this case, she didn’t damage her neighbor’s car or escalate things; she just gave him a mild taste of his own inconvenience. Honestly? It’s a masterclass in nonviolent, parking-lot-level revenge.

This 28-year-old woman lives in a condo located in a bustling section of her city. She pays monthly to have a parking space reserved just for her.

She has a neighbor named Jason, who is in his 30s, and after he started dating a girl who lives in the same building, he began parking his car in her designated space.

The first time she saw this happen, she figured that Jason had to have made a mistake, so she was willing to let it slide.

But it happened a second time, so she confronted Jason, and he said sorry, so she thought that would be the end of it.

However, from there, Jason continued to park in her exact spot. It happened four times in a single week, which really upset her.

She went to the landlord to report Jason, and the landlord issued a warning, though that failed to fix the situation.

“He always moved it after 11 pm, so towing wasn’t really an option. So I got petty. My car is old and tiny, so I parked super close to his driver’s side door anytime he was in my spot,” she explained.

“Like mirror to mirror close. I left JUST enough room for me to get out on the passenger side. He would bang on my door at 6 am like ‘Seriously? I can’t get in!’ and I’d just say ‘You’re not supposed to be there anyway.'”

“This happened four days in a row. Then suddenly, magically, he stopped using my space. I still park extra close to him when I see his car. Just in case he forgets. Some people really do only learn the annoying way.”

What do you think of her petty revenge?

