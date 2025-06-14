She Heard Growling Behind The Couch And Someone Running Upstairs In The Haunted House She Grew Up In

Demian - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

When TikToker Mel (@_melpaige_) was 10 years old, her mom decided to move to a different town, so the family ended up in a rural desert-like area in southern California.

At the time, the town didn’t have much. The house they moved into was newly built. It was around 3,000 square feet and had two stories and five bedrooms.

In the beginning, she would hear the house creaking all the time, in addition to footsteps. As a kid, she didn’t think much of this.

But as time went on, she started to notice scary things. The paranormal activity started when she was 11 or 12. She always felt like someone was watching her.

One time, she was in her bedroom, and she heard her mom humming in her own bedroom. Her mom was the type of person who sang all the time, whether she was doing laundry or the dishes.

Mel yelled from across the hall that she was going downstairs to make something to eat and asked her mom if she wanted anything.

Her mom’s voice said, “No thanks.” But when she went downstairs, she saw her mom in the kitchen surrounded by cleaning supplies.

She asked her mom how she got downstairs so fast, and her mom told her that she had been downstairs the whole time.

Of course, Mel told her mom what just happened, but her mom was still excited about the new house and wouldn’t let anything bring her down. Over time, stuff like that began to happen more and more.

Demian – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

When she was about 13, she was at school on campus for part of the time and doing independent study for the rest, so she was at home by herself a lot. One day, she was home alone and was watching TV with her dogs when she heard footsteps upstairs.

It sounded like someone was running laps in her mom’s bedroom. Mel thought someone had broken into the house, but it was also possible that it was paranormal activity. So, she decided to go upstairs and check it out. No one was there.

By the time she was 15, she was no longer able to sleep well because of the hauntings. One night, she was brushing her teeth in the bathroom.

She was using the sink nearest the door, so she could see the couch in the upstairs living room from her point of view.

Suddenly, the bathroom light died, and she heard a growl come from behind the couch. She glanced at the couch and watched as the blanket lying on top of the couch got ripped apart. She threw her toothbrush down and ran to her bedroom as fast as she could.

As she was running, someone shoved her, and she fell. In tears, she quickly scrambled up, ran into her bedroom, and slammed the door.

Whenever she tried to talk to her parents about these incidents, they did not believe her or her siblings, who were experiencing paranormal activity as well.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan