She Dropped Her Dad’s Dog Off At A Shelter, Then Lied And Said The Pup Ran Away

2207918 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual dog

There’s just no way around it: this 34-year-old woman’s dad is a certified hoarder. Her dad not only hoards possessions – he hoards pets too.

Her dad used to have a shabby terrier mix named Buster, whom her dad claimed to have rescued, yet her dad neglected him.

Buster was underweight, and her dad left him out in the yard for hours on end. Buster was so terrified that he acted aggressively toward other people.

One day, when she went to see her dad, she discovered Buster outside in the rain, crying and coated in fleas. When she tried to address this with her dad, he shrugged his shoulders and said Buster was completely alright out there in the elements.

That was the final straw for her. She picked up Buster and drove him hours away to a no-kill shelter that same day.

She gave the shelter all of the details about Buster; she just left out the part that he was her dad’s dog. She made the shelter understand that Buster would do best in a home full of peace and silence.

“I gave them money for his care. I lied to my dad, told him Buster ‘must have run away,’ and helped him ‘search’ for weeks. He was sad for a bit, then forgot all about him,” she explained.

“Years passed. My dad’s hoarding got worse, his health declined, and he became more isolated. He started talking about Buster constantly, romanticizing him, saying Buster was the ‘only one who understood him.'”

“He lamented how much he missed him, how he ‘failed’ Buster. It broke my heart to hear him, especially knowing I was the one who took the dog.”

2207918 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual dog

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Several months ago, she was helping out at an animal rescue event close to her house when she spotted Buster.

He was certainly much older than she remembered, which made sense, but it was her dad’s dog. After she had dropped Buster off at that shelter, a sweet elderly couple adopted him.

They unfortunately had to rehome Buster, as they were moving to another state and were unable to take Buster with them.

“I knew I had to take him. I concocted a story: I ‘saw a flyer’ for a dog that looked just like Buster in a different town, followed a lead, and ‘found him,'” she added.

“My dad cried tears of joy. He showers Buster with affection now, buys him endless toys, and takes him to the vet (which he never did before). He credits me with bringing his ‘best friend’ back.”

“He has no idea I was the one who ‘lost’ him in the first place. I feel like a fraud, but seeing Buster finally happy and my dad genuinely fulfilled, I can’t bring myself to confess.”

What do you think about that?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read











Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski