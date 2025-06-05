Her Coworker’s Baby Cries In Their Video Meetings, And It’s Driving Her Crazy

Alexandr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

What would you do if your coworker showed up to all of your video meetings with her crying baby? This 31-year-old woman has a remote job, and she has a 33-year-old coworker named Sarah.

She and Sarah are on the same team, and they have multiple video meetings every single day. Three months ago, Sarah gave birth, so she is currently on maternity leave. However, Sarah likes to drop by their meetings to gain updates or ‘listen in.’

“The issue is, she always has her baby with her, and the baby is almost always crying or fussing loudly in the background,” she explained.

“It’s not just a little coo; it’s often full-blown wailing or persistent loud babbling right into her microphone. She rarely mutes herself, even when the baby is really loud.”

“It’s incredibly distracting. I understand she’s a new mom, and it’s tough, but it makes it almost impossible to focus on the meeting content or hear what others are saying. It also feels unprofessional.”

Today, they have a very important client meeting, and guess who decided to drop by? Sarah. As one of their other coworkers was given a presentation, Sarah’s baby began screaming.

Instead of muting herself or stepping away from the video call, Sarah very loudly attempted to quiet her baby down.

When the meeting was done, she sent Sarah a message and didn’t copy anyone else on it. She wrote that she understands Sarah must be having a tough time dealing with her baby, but she asked that Sarah put her microphone on mute or excuse herself so as not to distract from the meetings.

She concluded by admitting it was difficult for everyone in their meetings to hear what was going on over the soundtrack of the baby sobbing.

“She responded, ‘Wow. Are you seriously complaining about a baby? I’m a working mom, I’m doing my best. You clearly don’t understand,'” she continued.

“She’s now telling other colleagues I’m ‘insensitive’ and ‘don’t support working mothers.’ Am I overreacting for asking her to manage the audio disruption during professional meetings?”

