She Drowned When She Was Five, And Ever Since, She’s Had Paranormal Experiences

David Martínez - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Have you ever had a near-death experience? I haven’t, but I’ve always been fascinated by people who have and their stories.

This woman was five years old when she drowned, and luckily, she survived the harrowing ordeal. She was on a lake, sitting on her surfboard while trying to catch some turtles.

She reached her hand out to pick up a turtle, and she fell off her surfboard, not knowing how to swim at the time.

“I touched bottom with only a foot or so of water above my head. I pushed myself up, barely getting my mouth above water,” she explained.

“Screaming for help, but could only get the HE out before dropping back below. Held my breath for as long as I could, then finally gave in.”

“My body finally forced itself to try and breathe water (body got really hot, then extremely cold). A peace came over me and I was ok with it….then just black.”

When she came to, she was on the opposite shore of where she had been turtle hunting, and she had water coming out of her mouth and nose.

A bald man wearing wet cut-off jean shorts was walking away from her. She couldn’t figure out how long she had been gone, and the sun was starting to go down.

She’s now 40, and since surviving that day, she has had so many weird, freaky, and paranormal things happen to her that she can’t explain.

“Too numerous to count. Children crying outside my window at night till I was in my 20s….things getting knocked around my room… multiple times I’ve had people with me when these things happen, and they are literally scared to death,” she explained.

“I have been visited by people I know in my dreams. When I look them up the next day, they have died (they won’t talk in my dreams if they’re dead); this has happened numerous times.”

She feels people touching her or walking close to her when nobody is there. Just a couple of days ago, she was jolted awake by a man leaning over her and screaming into her face.

Today, she woke up and saw a couple in their 40s, yelling at her while standing in her bedroom. Things like this tend to happen when she’s not quite awake, yet not quite asleep.

“There’s a spot I know, and at night I can hear children playing and laughing in the woods. 1 am, 2 am, 3 am, 4 am – doesn’t matter, they are always out there laughing and chasing each other,” she continued.

“My list could literally go on and on. I believe I might somehow be stuck in between. Not sure if there’s a term for it.”

