She Refused To Go To Her Dad’s Wedding Since She Didn’t Want To Watch Him And His Affair Partner Pretend They Found Their Happily Ever After

Cheating on someone is one of the most hurtful and damaging things you can do, and I will never understand people who choose that route instead of breaking up before pursuing another person.

This 18-year-old girl’s dad delusionally thought that he could cheat on her mom and everything would turn out fine.

Her dad’s affair went down three years ago, and when her mom found out, she was completely heartbroken.

“We had to move, money has been tight, and everything just fell apart. I was so angry at my father for almost all those years,” she explained.

“We started talking again, maybe about a year ago, but it’s just not the same. Fast forward, he invites me to his wedding. I said no.”

“Mostly because (1) I’m still not okay with how everything went down, and (2) the thought of watching her walk down the aisle in a white dress while everyone pretended it was this fairytale love story just made me sick to my stomach.”

She couldn’t quietly stand by while her dad and his affair partner pretended they found their happily ever after without causing so much pain.

While her dad insisted he got where she was coming from, he was unable to entirely hide his disappointment in her decision.

His affair partner then sent her a lengthy message, stating she hoped they could form a bond one day before saying she was ‘not the villain’ in her story. To her, the whole thing felt forced and like there was no sincerity behind this woman’s words.

Her dad’s wedding happened last month, and just like she promised, she stayed home. She didn’t end up going, and that has caused drama in her family.

“Now, Dad is hardly talking to me. My aunties are telling me that I should have gone for him and to be the bigger person,” she continued.

“But, like, no one was the bigger person when my mom was crying herself to sleep every night.”

She’s left wondering if she’s a jerk for not attending her dad’s wedding.

What do you think?

