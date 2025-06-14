She Found Three Dead Birds Inside A Woman While Working As A Paramedic

pressmaster - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

A long time ago, TikToker Katie (@katiesiman) was working as a paramedic for an agency that doesn’t exist anymore when she responded to one of the strangest calls she’s ever taken in her life.

So, she and the other paramedics responded to a call for a woman having severe abdominal pain. When they arrived at the scene, they saw the woman writhing around on the floor.

She was in so much pain she could hardly answer their questions. She met all of their sepsis alert criteria, including tachycardia, hypotension, and fever.

They kept trying to figure out what was going on, but she wouldn’t answer their questions. So, they took her to the hospital.

Then, they had to leave again right away to take another call. A couple of hours later, they returned to the hospital to drop off another patient.

The nurse who was treating the woman with abdominal pain locked eyes with Katie and proceeded to tell her about how bizarre her condition had been. When they performed a CT scan on the woman’s abdomen, they found three birds shoved inside her orifice.

Katie was speechless. She wondered if the birds had been the woman’s pets and if they were alive before they somehow made their way inside the orifice.

It just goes to show that no matter how many weird things you think you’ve seen, there’s always something even freakier.

As strange as this incident was, it was shockingly not that rare. Other healthcare workers in the comments section have seen similar cases.

“I was a firefighter/AEMT for 17 years. Always said I was going to write a book on some of the weirdest, strangest, funniest, and most unsettling calls I’ve been on. I had a similar call but with hamsters!!” exclaimed one TikTok user.

“I heard of one that a man got his wife’s buzz-buzz toy stuck in his back door one day while she was at work. And called the ambulance service crying, wanting someone to come help him get it out before she got home. They had to take him to the ER because he was bleeding,” shared another.

“I worked in hospital-based EMS and worked in the ER when not on calls. Patients came in with pecan shells, grass clippings, and other vegetation stuffed in that same spot,” stated someone else.

Emily Chan