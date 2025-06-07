She Got Fired From Her Job As A Travel Nurse After Filming A TikTok Video In The Hospital

DavidPrado - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

In 2022, TikToker Stephanie (@stephmoneymonster) got fired from her first travel nurse assignment. At the time, she was working in the intensive care unit and didn’t have any patients.

So, she decided to film a TikTok during her free time. The video went viral, and people started to recognize what hospital she was in. Stephanie didn’t think anything of it because all the comments were positive.

However, someone sent the video to an executive at the hospital. The next day, her recruiter reached out to her and let her know that she had been terminated because of a TikTok video.

Even though there were no patients in her video, and the room was completely clean, it was enough to get her fired.

She hadn’t recorded the hospital name or anything like that.

She had simply filmed herself in front of a whiteboard, but her viewers had been able to pick up on the background colors and trace the setting back to the hospital she was working at.

Stephanie was mortified and has now learned her lesson about recording videos at work. Now, she considers her experience as a cautionary tale to any nurse who is thinking about filming a video in a hospital. It is not worth losing your job over a trending TikTok video.

In the comments section, several healthcare workers pointed out that hospitals have strict social media policies to maintain confidentiality.

Others described similar experiences, letting Stephanie know she was not the only one who had made this mistake.

“You can’t even take a picture that has the paint on the walls at my hospital. They’re super strict on social media,” commented one user.

“This happened to a coworker. She posted in the break room on her break. Someone recognized the break room, and with no warning, she was fired,” shared another.

“This happened to me. Did my first-ever TikTok video with a coworker on break. No HIPPA, no badges in sight. Didn’t even go viral. But someone sent it to our manager, and we both got fired. Learned my lesson for sure. I don’t post anything nursing-related anymore,” added a third.

