He Got Fired For Accidentally Peeing On A Customer At Work

Comeback Images - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

On the day that TikToker Trevor (@trevorhubbards) was fired from his job at a restaurant, his morning had already gotten off to a rough start.

It was almost as if it was a bad omen for what was to come. He woke up 13 hours before his alarm went off because he kept getting phone calls from debt collectors.

He answered the phone while he was using the bathroom and accidentally let out a very loud fart. The lady on the other end immediately hung up the phone. Then, he got ready for work, drove there, and walked into the bathroom because he needed to pee.

Someone was in the stall, so he had to use the urinal, which he was not entirely comfortable doing in the first place.

There was a guy next to him, and Trevor did his best not to make eye contact. But then, the guy told him to look at his “gorilla grip.”

Trevor was in such disbelief and shock by what the guy said that he just wasn’t thinking straight. He turned his whole body toward the guy while he was still peeing and got urine all over this guy’s leg. They both froze in terror as Trevor continued peeing on his leg.

Trevor did not say a word. The guy washed his hands and left the bathroom. When Trevor finally exited the bathroom, he saw the man talking to his manager in the middle of the dining room. Trevor’s manager came over to him and said that they needed to talk in the office.

His manager asked Trevor if he just peed on one of their customers. Trevor explained that the man told him that he had a “gorilla grip” and pointed out that men don’t even have those.

The manager told Trevor that he would have to let him go.

After getting fired, Trevor stopped by the table the man and his wife were sitting at on his way out and whispered that her husband had a “nice gorilla grip.”

Many TikTok users were confused about what the guy meant and determined that Trevor was not in the wrong. It’s probably safe to say that the guy will never speak to anyone in a public restroom again.

