She Lived With Dalia Dippolito In Prison, Who Attempted To Hire A Hitman To Murder Her Husband

primipil - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When TikToker @thatlilnina was in prison, she lived with Dalia Dippolito, who was known for attempting to hire a hitman to murder her husband in 2009.

In prison, the inmates were allowed to watch true crime cases of current inmates on TV, and one of the most popular cases was Dalia’s.

Dalia reportedly wanted to get her husband out of the picture so she could be with her boyfriend. She told her boyfriend about her plan, but her boyfriend called the police behind her back.

The police set Dalia up with an undercover cop posing as a hitman to catch her in the act. They planned for her to go on a walk, and then when she came back, her husband would be dead. So, that’s what she did. But when she returned, it was to a fake crime scene.

The police recorded her reaction as officers told her that her husband was dead. The footage was included in the true crime documentaries that were later created about her, leading viewers to point out what a terrible actress she was.

Dalia was taken to the police station, where she was arrested and told that her husband was actually still alive. At the time, the couple had been married for just six months.

The prosecution alleged that Dalia had wanted to take control of her husband’s bank account and townhouse in Palm Beach County and basically run off into the sunset with her boyfriend.

The case that followed resulted in a conviction in 2017. Her defense strategy in court was to play the whole thing off like it was some kind of big prank and that her husband was the one who set it up.

Ultimately, she was sentenced to 16 years in prison and is now serving time at Lowell Correctional Facility in Florida.

According to TikToker @thatlilnina, Dalia also acted very uppity in prison. She was the type of person who wanted everything to be pristine. It was obvious she had only married her husband for money.

So, the moral of the story is that murder is wrong, and no one should ever attempt to do it. Otherwise, you’ll probably get bamboozled by the police.

