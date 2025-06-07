She Says She’s Getting Canceled After She Told A Girl In School She Was A Werewolf Amid Her Twilight Obsession

When TikToker Romeo (@romeosshow) was in the 5th grade, they were friends with a girl, and they both loved Twilight.

So, Romeo proceeded to convince the girl that they were a werewolf. Romeo told her that they would come to her house in the dead of night and pick her up so they could run away into the woods together.

The girl asked Romeo if the lines all over their arms were part of their transformation. The lines were actually just stretch marks, but instead of correcting her, Romeo went along with it to make the act more believable.

The next day, the girl confronted Romeo, saying that they had never picked her up. Romeo told her that her memory had been wiped so she wouldn’t tell anyone that Romeo was a werewolf. Then, they agreed to meet again later.

Romeo’s confession video received 2.7 million views, but nobody has canceled them for their lies yet. In fact, everyone seems to find the story pretty hilarious.

Many TikTok users even shared similar stories in the comments section about the childhood fibs they used to tell other kids back in elementary school.

Clearly, it was the best time for unfiltered imaginations to run wild. Maybe your stretch marks can also be a part of your werewolf lore.

“I lost an entire group of friends in the 5th grade because I lied daily about being able to see ghosts, and it got so bad I said I was pregnant with a ghost’s baby,” shared one user.

“I convinced three other kids that there was an alien in the utility shed at school. I started to believe it myself and had to sleep in my brother’s room because I was terrified,” commented another.

“I would lie that Michael Jackson was my cousin, and he would come to our family reunions in a limo, take all the potato salad, and leave,” stated a third.

“In first grade, I convinced two girls that we used to be wolves and a witch turned us because I was next in line for the throne. They rolled with me howling around the playground for the next two grades,” added someone else.

