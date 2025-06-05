5 Spellbinding Harry Potter Fanfiction Stories To Read

Jun 28, 2025
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire book by J.K. Rowling at the flea market. Ankara, Turkey - August 6, 2023.
Erman Gunes - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Are You Looking For Harry Potter Fanfiction Stories Worth Your Time?

Harry Potter books with round glasses
wachiwit – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The Harry Potter franchise has proven itself to be timeless. J. K. Rowling published her first book in the series, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,” nearly three decades ago, in 1997. Not to mention, the first film was released back in 2001.

But even after so many years, the Wizarding World continues to captivate fans (and inspire new works of art). Look no further than the 2018 movie spin-off, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” or the upcoming Max series that’s simply titled “Harry Potter.”

Here Are 5 Spellbinding Harry Potter Fanfiction Stories To Read

A fan holding the Harry Potter book Half-Blood Prince in a bookstore, browsing the pages
EdNurg – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Aside from just film and TV adaptations, though, J. K. Rowling’s original novels have also motivated many writers to pen their own spin on the magical universe. Yes, you read that right: fan fiction isn’t just back–it arguably never left.

Ahead, we’re sharing the five best “Harry Potter” fan fiction stories to check out. Proceed with caution, because you’ll definitely get sucked in.

“The Augurey” by La-Matrona

A stack of Harry Potter books.
wachiwit – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Ron and Hermione ending up together in the OG “Harry Potter” tales is a creative choice that has been consistently debated among fans.

So if you always hoped Harry and Hermione (or “Harmony”) would follow the friends-to-lovers trope, then “The Augurey” by La-Matrona is a perfect read.

It has everything you could possibly want: a slow-burning romance that weaves in parts of the play, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” Plus, the fanfic goes beyond just swoon-worthy moments, allowing you to learn more about Harry, Hermione, and other beloved characters in the Wizarding World in a new way.

“Blindness” by AngelaStarCat

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire book by J.K. Rowling at the flea market. Ankara, Turkey - August 6, 2023.
Erman Gunes – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Harry Potter’s life was forever changed after Voldemort attacked him as a baby, making this plot point a pivotal one. That’s why so many Potterheads especially enjoy revisiting this crucial moment and adding their own spin.

“Blindness” is one such fanfiction that hit the nail on the head. In the tale, the encounter with Voldemort leaves Harry more vulnerable.

Yet, despite his lesser powers, he still maintains the same perseverance and courage. Is it possible to fall in love with Harry even more? After diving into this story, you’ll probably find that the answer is “yes.”

“Fate Is A Four-Letter Word” by Philo

Teenage girl reading the second book about Harry Potter near the fireplace. "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets"
Olga – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

It was heartbreaking when we had to say goodbye to the grown-up trio in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.” But while the cinematic universe may have ended, the fanfiction ideas didn’t.

In “Fate Is A Four-Letter Word” by Philo, you’ll get to follow Harry as he tries (and fails) to lead a normal life after finally winning against Voldemort. And in true “Harry Potter” fashion, more threats are inevitably waiting for him, so he’s forced to set off on new quests again.

This fanfiction is ideal for anyone who has tried to imagine the future lives of the characters and wishes the original series had continued.

“The First Day” by Little0bird

Stack of fantasy books by famous author J. K. Rowling. Bookshelf in the background. Selective focus.
jelena990 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” might’ve seen Harry prevail over Voldemort, but fans were still left with a lot of loose ends.

There were numerous characters who perished, yet the movies barely addressed the aftermath, and the books didn’t fare much better.

So, “The First Day” works to fill in the gap. It takes place over the first year after the Battle of Hogwarts and is extremely emotional, tackling both the triumphs and tribulations of the victory. You’ll get to see how much the survivors were impacted as they try to move on.

“Harry Potter And The Methods of Rationality” by Less Wrong

complete colorful collection paper books by JK Rowling about Harry Potter, appealing to book lovers, especially fans children's literature and fantasy, Frankfurt - December 22, 2023
kittyfly – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Finally, “Harry Potter And The Methods of Rationality” reimagines a critical part of Harry’s life: his traumatic upbringing. Rather than growing up on Privet Drive and enduring the trauma that shaped him into his original character, this fanfiction gives him a different backstory.

How? Well, instead of Aunt Petunia tying the knot with Vernon Dursley, she decides to marry a biochemist professor named Michael Verres-Evans.

The spousal switch causes Harry to grow up as a happier, science-minded young boy. And after he receives his letter from Hogwarts, his alternate disposition yields a really intriguing outcome.

By Katharina Buczek
Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek

