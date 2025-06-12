She’s Convinced Her Stroke Was Caused By A Dark Energy In Her House

Kenstocker - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Six years ago, a medium told TikToker Leen (@leenpat) that if she did not leave her house, something was going to kill her.

During the summer of 2018, she and her son moved to North Carolina, where her husband was stationed. They did not have a bed yet, so they had to sleep on the couch.

Two weeks later, she started a new job. The day before, she found out that she was pregnant with her daughter.

One night, she had to get up to use the bathroom. That’s when she sensed a heaviness, and she felt like she was walking through a black shadow.

She freaked out and quickly turned on the light, but nothing was there. At night, stuff would also fall off the walls.

She told her new coworkers all about these creepy instances. One of her coworkers, Veronica, took a particular interest in her stories. Veronica’s mom was a medium.

Then, one evening at 8 p.m., Leen and her husband heard a banging on the side of their house. Suddenly, it started coming from upstairs.

When her husband ran up the stairs, he couldn’t hear the banging anymore. But Leen could still hear it from downstairs because it was coming from the side of the house again.

Later on, they finally got a bed. She was sleeping when she woke with a start because she felt like she was being choked.

She consulted with her neighbors, who were into the occult. They told her that there was a heavy presence in her house and helped her cleanse it.

After that, everything was fine until she gave birth to her daughter. Leen began to get very sick. She had rashes all over her body, and she could not bend her fingers.

As time went on, she became progressively ill. None of the doctors and specialists she visited could figure out what was happening to her.

She ended up having a stroke and wasn’t able to walk up or down the stairs. So, they had to move into a one-story home.

Later, after telling Veronica about everything that happened, Veronica told Leen that her mother had written her a letter.

The letter warned Leen to get out of the first house she was living in before something killed her. To this day, Leen believes that she had a stroke because of some kind of dark energy in the house.

