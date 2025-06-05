5 Reasons People Get Married When They’re Not In Love With Their Partner

Love Isn’t Always Behind Someone’s Reason For Getting Married

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Love and marriage are supposed to go hand in hand, but when you think about it, people tie the knot for all kinds of reasons that have nothing to do with romantic feelings.

While Hollywood has us swooning over grand gestures and elaborate weddings, the motivation for marriage in real life is often rooted in practicality and familial pressure.

Here Are 5 Reasons People Get Married When They’re Not In Love With Their Partner

Whether it’s for comfort, convenience, or the fear of being alone, lasting love and deep passion are not always the main characters in marriages. Here are five reasons people get married even when they’re not head over heels for their partner.

1. They Are Scared To Be Alone

Many people are afraid of dying alone. They would rather have someone than no one at all, even if that someone doesn’t make their heart race.

It’s more common than people would like to admit. Deeply rooted fears and anxieties, such as the fear of failure, the fear of financial instability, and the fear of the unknown, can all play a part.

2. They Feel Pressured Into It

At every holiday dinner, relatives are always asking about marriage and kids, no matter who you are. The pressure from family and society can push people into relationships they don’t want or aren’t ready for.

Some people may get married if their friends or peers are all getting married so they can keep up appearances and feel like they aren’t falling behind.

3. They Want Someone To Take Care Of Them

To some people, marriage is a great way to obtain a live-in maid and cook. They want someone to take care of them and carry the domestic load.

Daily chores like cooking, cleaning, and doing laundry can be overwhelming, especially if you don’t know how to do them, and having someone take that off your plate can feel like love.

4. The Biological Clock Is Ticking

For those who have always wanted kids or felt expected to have them, they may get married to someone because time is running out.

At that point, love becomes more like a luxury rather than a necessity. They want to start a family, even if it’s not with the right person. In these cases, marriage can feel more like a strategic move than a romantic one.

5. They Crave Comfort

Sometimes, people marry because it seems less exhausting than ending the relationship after the love is gone. The thought of reentering the dating pool can make someone cling to a comfortable relationship with both hands.

If you’ve been with someone for a long time, they feel safe and familiar, but that doesn’t mean it’s true love.

Do You Know Someone Who Got Married When They Weren’t In Love?

We’d all like to believe that every wedding is the result of love, but reality is a lot messier than that.

