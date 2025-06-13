She Says If You Want To Be A Millionaire, Go To A Trade School

If you’re young and not sure what you want to do with your life, consider going to a trade school because it can quickly put you on the path to becoming a millionaire, at least, according to TikToker Torrie (@torriejasuwan).

She says the first step is to find a trade you think you can get into.

For example, her son is in middle school and is already learning their family’s trade, which is lifting houses and construction. He is learning how to mix concrete, how to build blocks, and other necessary skills for the job.

Torrie thinks that it is not necessary for all people to go to college and earn a four-year degree. She claims that most people don’t end up using their college degree unless they know exactly what career they want to do.

She has a degree in criminology but has never used what she learned in the real world.

“I can tell you if you learn a trade, and you work hard, and you’re good at it, you’re likely to make six figures within two to three years,” said Torrie.

“Statistically, those who become millionaires the fastest out of school are those who become a tradesman or tradeswoman.”

In the comments section, several TikTok users who also opted for the trades agreed with Torrie’s advice and shared their own experiences.

“I opened a landscaping business straight out of high school to fund my property investment business. Now, I’m 20 years old, own five houses, and make six figures. I learned everything from YouTube, had no one to teach me, no tools, and pulled it off,” commented one user.

“I’m a nurse and make good money. My partner is a truck driver, and he never wanted a college degree. He prefers being debt-free and being a tradesman. He can fix anything, and we save so much money because of his knowledge,” shared another.

“100% true! My parents paid for my lash extension course when I was 16, and within 2 years, I had to register my business because I was making over $150k, and my payment processor had reported it. I’m 20 now, and that’s my full-time job and has generated over $1m in sales,” added someone else.

